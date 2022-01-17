The Fayette County Democrats will meet at 7 p.m. in West Union on Monday, Feb. 7, for the Iowa Democratic Party Caucus.
Participants must be in-line at the North Fayette Valley high School or signed-in by 7 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Registration will be in the Performing Arts Center lobby. The cafeteria will serve as the caucus room.
The purpose of this year’s caucus is to:
• Discuss and adopt proposed resolutions to be added to the county platform.
• Elect delegates and alternates to the County Convention
• Elect precinct committee persons to the County Central Committee
The Iowa Democratic Party says the precinct caucus is a great way to get involved in grassroots activities. All Iowa Democrats are encouraged to attend.
Contact Amy Adams fayettecountyiademocrats@gmail.com if you have a question.