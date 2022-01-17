Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Democrat donkey

The Fayette County Democrats will meet at 7 p.m. in West Union on Monday, Feb. 7, for the Iowa Democratic Party Caucus.

Participants must be in-line at the North Fayette Valley high School or signed-in by 7 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Registration will be in the Performing Arts Center lobby. The cafeteria will serve as the caucus room.

The purpose of this year’s caucus is to:

• Discuss and adopt proposed resolutions to be added to the county platform.

• Elect delegates and alternates to the County Convention

• Elect precinct committee persons to the County Central Committee

The Iowa Democratic Party says the precinct caucus is a great way to get involved in grassroots activities. All Iowa Democrats are encouraged to attend.

Contact Amy Adams fayettecountyiademocrats@gmail.com if you have a question.

