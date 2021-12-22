The weather outside may have started out a bit frightful after Fayette County was hit by the first round of winter weather, but that didn’t stop folks from showing up for the delightful holiday treats and great conversations with Gubernatorial candidate Ras Smith and Congressional Candidate Liz Mathis. Both candidates were on hand to talk to over 30 attendees at an event hosted by the Fayette County Democrats on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Clermont Opera House.
Fayette County Democrats chair, Tim O’Brien said of the event: “It was a great pleasure to have two great candidates visit with North East Iowa residents in such a wonderful setting, the Clermont Opera House. It truly is a hidden gem. Liz Mathis and Ras Smith took the time to listen and also to speak to the current concerns affecting our daily life. It was such a pleasure and a delight to interact with them.”
This was Mathis’s second visit to Fayette County since announcing her run for the new Congressional District 2 seat. Mathis, who has served prior as a state senator, journalist and nonprofit leader, had previously visited Fayette and walked with the Fayette County Democrats at the Watermelon Days parade in early September. For more info, see lizmathis.com.
This was the first visit for Smith to Fayette County. Ras Smith currently represents House District 62, which serves portions of Waterloo and Black Hawk County, in the 2021-2022 session. For more info, see rasforiowa.com/bio.
Former State Sen. Brian Schoenjahn provided brief remarks and shared his concern for the direction of the state before he introduced the candidates. Each candidate had about 15-20 minutes to speak to attendees followed by a question and answer session from those attending. Questions and concerns ranged from water quality in Iowa to education and health care.