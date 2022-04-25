SMALL CLAIMS
Case outcomes
Cushion Plumbing Heating and Electric, of Maynard v. Sandra Lee Wolff Fisk, of West Union. Default judgment filed April 20 for the plaintiff for $965.89 plus interest and court costs.
Dean Lee Butterfield, of Oelwein v. Mecktisha Jane Hagar, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed April 19 for the plaintiff for $5,500, or possession of the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, plus interest and court costs.
MM Finance dba E Z Money Check Cashing v. Zietus Martez Hill, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed April 20 for the plaintiff for $415 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Waterloo v. Preston Jaymes Huinker, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed April 19 for the plaintiff for $603.93 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Waterloo v. Jessica Nichole Jordan, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed April 19 for the plaintiff for $735.77 plus interest and court costs.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc. dba MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center v. Jane Agnes Miller and Kirby William Miller, both of Randalia. Default judgment filed April 19 for the plaintiff for $1,503.48 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Waterloo v. Joseph Jay Nolan, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed April 19 for the plaintiff for $938.87 plus interest and court costs.