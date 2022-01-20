TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Katie Marie Heiden Rootes, of St Louis, Missouri; Austin Ray Sullivan, of Oelwein; Kari Lynn Plaster, of Fairbank; Jason Walter Gregory, of Des Moines; Randy J Woods, of Fairbank; Gunner Lawerence Peterson, of Medford, Wisconsin; Rachel Reicks, of West Union; Brandon Thomas Bollman, of Urbandale; James Dean Fry, of Oelwein; Jordan Louis Rinken, of Denver; Lonnie Dean Butikofer, of Manchester; Trevor Allan Nathan Statdfield, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; and Brittany Kay Byrnes, of Saint Olaf.
OTHER — Patricia Elaine Cirksena of Stanley (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adu); Eugene Thomas Walsh of Volga (operating non-registered vehicle); Kyle Russell Dettbarn of Stanley (operating non-registered vehicle); Thomas Daniel Wilds of Oelwein (no valid driver’s license); Ann Marie Kisner of Oelwein (no valid driver’s license); Edward Jacob Schmitt of West Union (failure to maintain control); Alan F Albrecht of Maynard (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Brent Alan Mager of Oelwein (dark window or windshield); Joseph Lickteig Griffith of Cedar Falls (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); David Eugene Vanhyfte of Maynard (failure to use child restraint device); and Tye Mckenzie Phelps of Kirksville, Missouri (failure to obey traffic control device).
DRUNKEN DRIVING SENTENCES — Travis Shropshire, 39, of West Union (guilty of first-offense OWI, sentenced to 1-2 years informal probation, fined $1,250); and James Alan Degreif, 21, of New Hampton (guilty of second-offense OWI, sentenced to two years of formal probation, fined $1,875).
CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Joshua James Levendusky, 39, of Coralville, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense (Class D felony), and was placed on two to five years of supervised probation on two suspended jail sentences of up to five years each and two suspended fines of $1,025 plus surcharge.
Julie Ann Clark, 51, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to sponsoring a gathering where controlled substances are present, keeping a place for controlled substances and unlawful possession of prescription drugs and received a deferred judgment. She was play on supervised probation for two to five years. Civil penalties adding up to more than $2,000 were imposed.