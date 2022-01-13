TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Jennifer Lynn Kugel, of Arlington; Bethanie S. Smith, of St Louis, Missouri; Dalton Joseph James Rolison, of Waucoma; Trace William Steere, of Clarksville; James Lansing Jackson, of Cedar Falls; Daniel Jay Doebel, of West Union; Olivia Jo Schmit, of Waterloo; Caitlin Rose Tiedt, of Waucoma; Victoria Konstantinos Kapnisis, of West Union; Taylor Nicole Tittle, of Bellevue; Rachel Renee Reams, of Charles City; and Alissa Hazel Lucas, of Oelwein.
OTHER Ethan Joseph Walztoni, of Stanley (failure to maintain control); Brett Thomas Ingersoll, of Fayette (operation without registration card or plate); Cooper Tait Sanders, of Vinton (hunting by artificial lights); Damon Matthew Swenson, of Vinton (hunting by artificial lights); Gabriel Elijah Sanders, of Hyrum, Utah (hunting by artificial lights); and Jacob David Lenz, of Oelwein (fail to use seat belt)
DRUNKEN DRIVING — Shannon Arthur Clark (pleaded guilty)
CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Jason Scott Reynolds, 51, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree theft (Class D felony), and was sentenced to up to five years in prison with credit for time served. A fine of $1,025 plus surcharge was suspended. The sentence will run concurrent to any sentence in a Scott County case.
Bryan Lee Rodas, 43, of Westgate, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of domestic abuse assault (serious misdemeanor) and was placed on one to two years of supervised probation on a suspended one year in jail sentence. He was fined $430 plus a 15% surcharge. He also pleaded guilty to third-degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor) and violation of a protective order (simple misdemeanor) and received two suspended sentences of one year and two days and ordered to the Residential Facility as a direct commitment with appropriate program planning until maximum benefits can be obtained. An $855 fine plus 15% surcharged was also suspended.
Anthony Steven Lloyd Peter, 35, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to a Class D felony sex offender registry violation as a habitual felon and was placed on probation for two to five years on a suspended prison sentence of up to 15 years.
Ricky Lee Ferring, 47, of Clermont, pleaded guilty to lesser charges of second-degree burglary and first offense domestic abuse causing injury and was placed on two to five years of probation on a deferred judgment. Civil penalties of $1,360 and $430 were assessed against him.
Anthony Allen Copley, 35, of West Union, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and theft of lottery tickets (Class D felonies). Additional charges were then dismissed. He was placed on two to five years of supervised probation on two suspended prison sentences of up to 15 years, which would run concurrent to each other.
Joseph Ryan Miltier, 28, of Clermont, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and forgery or theft of lottering ticket (both Class D felonies) and was sentenced to two to five years of probation on two suspended prison sentences of up to 15 years each, which would be served concurrently.
Felony filings
Richard Allen Dean, 50, of Hawkeye, is charged with second-degree theft (Class D felony). He is accused of stealing a homemade trailer.
Ashley Ann Ackerman, 27, of Oelwein, is charged with gathering where controlled substances are used, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, second-offense possession of marijuana and first offense of possession of controlled subsance.
Baylee Christine Stammeyer, 29, of Oelwein, is charged with gathering where controlled substances are used, keeping places for controlled substances, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and first-offense possession of marijuana.
Elexander Charles Warren Wolf, 26, of Oelwein, is charged with gathering where controlled substances are used, keeping places for controlled substances, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and first-offense possession of marijuana.
Kayla Cassandra Kesterson, 30 of Oelwein, is charged with gathering where controlled substances are used, keeping places for controlled substances, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, first-offense possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of prescription drugs (Alprazolam)
Carlee Phrancis Colin, 21, of Oelwein, is charged with gathering where controlled substances are used, keeping places for controlled substances, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and first-offense possession of marijuana.
Cris Michael Brehme, 44, of Wadena, is charged with second-offense sex offender registry violation (Class D felony).