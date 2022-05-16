CRIMINAL
Felony case filing
David Warren King, 51, of Waterloo, is charged with stalking-violation of a protective order (Class D felony), assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (aggravated misdemeanor) and first-offense possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor). According to the criminal complaint, on May 8, King went to an Elgin address to see and speak with a woman he was ordered to have no contact with. There, he also got into an argument with another male on whom he pulled a knife. When arrested, authorities found marijuana in his possession.
TRAFFIC
Convictions
DRUNKEN DRIVING — Bradley Steven Hermen, 41, of West Union (OWI-2nd); Gavin Joseph Puffer, 20, of Decorah (OWI-1st); and Brandon Tyrone Green, 34, of Oelwein (OWI-1st)
SPEEDING — Sarah Kay Proctor Perkins, of Pleasant Hill; Jamie Lynn Halvorsen, of Oelwein; Jason Michael Hoskins, of Sumner; Lacey Jae Mitchell, of Waukon; Lavelle Renee Hillman, of Winthrop; Andrea Lynn Ladeburg, of Oelwein; Lauren Rachel Nahas, of Boscobel, Wis.; Candida Rosa Pastrana Urbina, of Oelwein; Adam Jospeh Keller, of West Union; Barbara Elaine Gay, of Cedar Rapids; Stephen Keith Hoffert, of Ossian; Tayler Paul Luzum, of Fort Atkinson; Kristi Lynn Brinkman, of Fredericksburg; Jaheim A. Thornton, of Moline, Ill.; Brenda Jane Johnson, of Elgin; Collin Vincent Jones, of Oshkosh Wis.; Carter Allen Thompson, of Fairfield; and Kaylee Jo Buckendahl, of Fort Atkinson.
OTHER — Mark Alan Walztoni, of Minneapolis, Minn. (operation of motor vehicle with expired licence); Vincent Nathan Wesenberg, of West Union (dark window or windshield); Sarah Beth Monson, of Protivin (failure to obey traffic control device); Cheyanne Nicole Crow, of Cedar Rapids (dark window or windshield); Brenden Byron Larson, of Marquette (dark window or windshield); Benjamin Arthur Jo Unzeitig, of West Union (following too close); Ian Bennett, of Strawberry Point (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way).