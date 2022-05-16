Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CRIMINAL

Felony case filing

David Warren King, 51, of Waterloo, is charged with stalking-violation of a protective order (Class D felony), assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (aggravated misdemeanor) and first-offense possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor). According to the criminal complaint, on May 8, King went to an Elgin address to see and speak with a woman he was ordered to have no contact with. There, he also got into an argument with another male on whom he pulled a knife. When arrested, authorities found marijuana in his possession.

TRAFFIC

Convictions

DRUNKEN DRIVING — Bradley Steven Hermen, 41, of West Union (OWI-2nd); Gavin Joseph Puffer, 20, of Decorah (OWI-1st); and Brandon Tyrone Green, 34, of Oelwein (OWI-1st)

SPEEDING — Sarah Kay Proctor Perkins, of Pleasant Hill; Jamie Lynn Halvorsen, of Oelwein; Jason Michael Hoskins, of Sumner; Lacey Jae Mitchell, of Waukon; Lavelle Renee Hillman, of Winthrop; Andrea Lynn Ladeburg, of Oelwein; Lauren Rachel Nahas, of Boscobel, Wis.; Candida Rosa Pastrana Urbina, of Oelwein; Adam Jospeh Keller, of West Union; Barbara Elaine Gay, of Cedar Rapids; Stephen Keith Hoffert, of Ossian; Tayler Paul Luzum, of Fort Atkinson; Kristi Lynn Brinkman, of Fredericksburg; Jaheim A. Thornton, of Moline, Ill.; Brenda Jane Johnson, of Elgin; Collin Vincent Jones, of Oshkosh Wis.; Carter Allen Thompson, of Fairfield; and Kaylee Jo Buckendahl, of Fort Atkinson.

OTHER — Mark Alan Walztoni, of Minneapolis, Minn. (operation of motor vehicle with expired licence); Vincent Nathan Wesenberg, of West Union (dark window or windshield); Sarah Beth Monson, of Protivin (failure to obey traffic control device); Cheyanne Nicole Crow, of Cedar Rapids (dark window or windshield); Brenden Byron Larson, of Marquette (dark window or windshield); Benjamin Arthur Jo Unzeitig, of West Union (following too close); Ian Bennett, of Strawberry Point (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way).

Tags

Trending Food Videos