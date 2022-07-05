CRIMINAL
Felony convictions:
June 8-22
Mickie Linn Ellis, 36, of Clermont, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, both as third or subsequent offenses (Class D felonies) and was placed on five years of supervised probation, with up to one year residing at the West Union Residential Facility or until maximum benefits can be obtained. A pair of concurrent prison terms of up to five years each and more than $2,000 in fines were suspended. Six other counts were dismissed.
Dustin Gene Harger, 40, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty to two Class D felonies: stalking and the amended charged of third-degree burglary. He was placed on supervised probation for two to five years. He received two suspended concurrent prison sentences of up to five years each and more than $2,000 in fines was also suspended. One count of domestic abuse assault was dismissed.
Clayton Hardt Fettkether, 24, of Dunkerton, was ordered to pay $9,0933.56 in restitution after pleading guilty to reduced charges and receiving a deferred judgment and two years of supervised probation. He pleaded to third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary, both are aggravated misdemeanors.
Brian Lee Beesecker, 50, of Fairbank, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault with intent to inflict serious injury (aggravated misdemeanor) and was placed on two years of supervised probation on a suspended prison sentence of up to two years. A fine of $855 plus surcharge were also suspended.
Taylor Alan Oakes, 28, of Lamont, pleaded guilty to second-offense failure to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $1,025 plus a surcharge.
Nathan Gabriel Kirby, 35, of Anamosa, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary (Class D felony) and was sentenced to up to five years in prison with credit for time served. A fine of $1,025 plus surcharge was suspended. The sentence will run concurrent with that of another case in which he has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree burglary and Class D felony assault abuse. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.
Ryan Nicholas Gould, 27, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft (Class D felony) and received a deferred judgment. He was placed on supervised probation for two to five years. A civil penalty of $1,025 was suspended.
Allyssa Michele Garrison, 27, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft and was sentenced to three concurrent prison terms. Two are for up to 15 years and one is for up to two years. A mandatory minimum sentence of three years was imposed, and she received credit for time served. This sentenced will also be concurrent with sentences imposed in three other case filings. More than $3,000 in fines and surcharges were suspended.
TRAFFIC
Convictions: June 23-28
SPEEDING — Bryon Paul Manske, of Oelwein; David Hendrey Rasted, of Las Vegas, Nevada; Wade Matthew Yearous, of Oelwein; Elizabeth Kathryn Willard, of Fairbank; Alyssa Ann Millard, of Dubuque; Tanya L Maness, of Arlington; Lillian Diane Cobb, of Greene; Jeremy Wayne Hill, of Stoughton, Wisconsin; Kathleen Marie Beacom, of Maynard; Margaret Roling, of Oelwein; Wayne Robert Mittelstadt, of Playa Del Rey Ca; Amie Larae Johansen, of West Union; Samantha Kay Darling, of West Union; David Samuel Richardson, of West Union; Lori Anne Vickerman, of Fredericksburg ; Colton Ries Janssen, of Arlington; Zachary Ray Bruns, of Fayette ;
Samantha Kristine Schulmeister, of Oelwein; Jonathan Charles Rose, of Elgin; Conner John Cross, of Volga; Chase S Baldwin, of Chicago Il; Mark David Hamlett, of Aurora; Raul Leandro Solis, of West Union; Katelyn Joann Randall, of Elgin; John Keller Mckowen III, of Sumner; Heather Marie Jackson, of Waucoma; Alex Mitchell Sass, of West Union; Eric Benjamin Hanson, of Fayette; Dion L Bumgardner, of Hawkeye; Robin Lynn Chisholm, of Greene; Cole Michael Travis Schoof, of Hazelton; Reggie John Rema, of Clermont; Nicholas Martin Kuehner, of Decorah; Robert Charles Frey, of Kapolei, Hawaii; Cheyenne Rayne Martin, of Oelwein; Amelia Marie Meyers, of Oelwein; Scott Robert Linderbaum, of Ossian; Kevin Lee Niebuhr, of Dunkerton; Mason Lee Hermeier, of Iowa City; and James Britt Ray, of Iowa City.
OTHER — Jeremy Wayne Hill, of Stoughton, Wisconsin (no valid driver’s license, fraudulent use of registration and failure to provide proof of financial liability); Eric Jason Rose Sr, of Sumner (no valid drivers license); Richard Ralph Patrick, of Fayette (operation without certificate of title); Michelle Ann Walker, of Waterloo (failure to obey traffic control device); Austin J Rinella, of Oelwein (operation without registration); David Jimenez, of Waterloo (no valid driver’s license); Lukes Joseph Crandall, of Oelwein (failure to maintain control); Wayne Robert Mittelstadt, of Playa Del Rey, California (fail to yield to emergency vehicle); Jamie Ray Funk, of Fayette (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult); Gary Lynn Goodell, of Fayette (operation without registration card or plate); Mikel John Sullivan, of Oelwein (violation of instruction permit limitation); Michael James Tripp, of Oelwein (dark window or windshield); Rogenea Ann Torres, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult); Gavin Michael Ray Carroll, of Sumner (fail to use seat belt — minor); Antonio Manuel Vazquez, of Postville (dark window or windshield); Kevin John Carey, of Ionia (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adu); Timothy James Jones, of West Union (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult); Joshua Carl Knutson, of Ossian (unsafe backing on highway); Ralph Wayne Varno, of Hawkeye (failure to maintain control); Richard Wayne Caddell, of Waucoma (failure to maintain control); Trey Robert Heilman, of Cushing (fail to use seat belt — minor); Jeremy David Farley, of Mount Pleasant (cmv — violation of trip permits); Jeremy David Farley, of Mount Pleasant (failure to comply with safety regulations); David Duane Conner, of Westgate (atv or oruv — operation on roadways/highways/); Brian Charles Dunt, of West Union (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult); Joseph Gene Daughton, of Clermont (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult); and Eugenio Sibrian, of Waterloo (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way).
DRUNKEN DRIVING — David Thomas Lynch, 64, of Waucoma (first offense OWI); Aidan Michael Everett Edaburn, 18, of Farley (first offense OWI, deferred judgment); and Jeffrey Keith Schuchmann, 66, of Strawberry Point (first offense OWI, first offense possession of marijuana).