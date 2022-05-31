TRAFFIC
Convictions (May 19-24)
DRUNK DRIVING — Caden Scott Grinde, 19, of Spring Grove, Minn. (OWI-1st); Jacob Joseph Riniker, 20, of Elkader (OWI-1st); and Steven Lee Johanningmeier, 35, of Elgin (OWI-1st).
SPEEDING — Victor Fredifue Ruiz Zamora, of Waterloo; Alan Jay Greener, of Louisville, Kentucky; Clayton Conrad Avenson, of Randalia; Brian Allen Heasley, of Waterloo; Jodi Lynn Ihde, of Luana; Jacob M Corrigan, of Dekalb, Illinios; Marcia Jean Monroe, of West Union; Brianna Kay Busta, of Lawler; and Mary Jo Bergan, of Volga,
OTHER — Rick Glen Roquet, of Prairie Wi, (no valid drivers license); Aimee Jolyn Upton, of Postville, (failure to provide proof of financial liability and no valid drivers license); Alan Jay Greener, of Louisville, Kentucky, (no valid drivers license); Nicole Michelle Martin, of Oelwein, (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Tiffany Chantel Beaulieau, of Oelwein, (failure to use child restraint device); Gary Thomas Wickham, of Gays Mills Wi, (failure to comply with safety regulation); Braden Michael Whittle, of West Union, (no valid driver’s license); Connie Marie Wilson, of Wadena, (no valid driver’s license); Theodore Lavern Manson, of Manchester, (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); and Larry Floyd Miller, of Oelwein, (failure to obey traffic control device).