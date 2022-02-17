TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Kevin Dale Rhoades, of Strawberry Point; Chad Alan Davis, of Oelwein; Rony Mitial, of Marion; Kevin William Carlton Jr, of Mandeville, Louisiana; Darrick Daniel Schultz, of Waucoma; Isabelle Mary Dian White, of Volga; Alex Brian Corkery, of Sumner; Harry William Soto Montes, of West Union; Leslie J Mccabe, of Cresco; Brian Dale Haynes, of Carson City, Michigan; Laurie Jane Moody, of Cedar Rapids; Jeanne Marie Diers, of Oran; Elliot Alexander Kraemer, of Zumbro Falls, Minnesota; and Matthew Ryan Bruns, of West Union.
OTHER — Marc Douglas Bush, of Oelwein, (turning at intersection violation); Kristine Lee Rosol, of Volga, (dark window or windshield); Amanda Lynn Reno, of Fayette, (operating non-registered vehicle); Jessica Nichole Cook, of Des Moines, (operating non-registered vehicle); Trenton Daniel Kelly, of Clermont, (defective or unauthorized muffler system); Penny Ann Hanson, of Elgin, (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Paul Emil Manske, of Oelwein, (spilling loads on highway); Ana Maria Alecia Scott, of Ossian, (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult); Lloyd Bernard Pattison, of Fayette, (failure to maintain control); Parker Jordin Kerf, of Dubuque, (failure to obey traffic control device); Keven Garcia, of Waterloo, (no valid drivers license); Keven Garcia, of Waterloo, (failure to obey traffic control device); Lori Kay Mactaggart, of Cedar Rapids, (registration violation); and Penny Ann Hanson, of Elgin, (no valid drivers license).
CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Markus James Huntsman, 26, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of methamphetamine and received a deferred sentence. He was placed on supervised probation for one year and assessed a $430 civil penalty.
Emily Jo Jensen, 19, of West Union, pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of unlawful use of a driver’s license (simple misdemeanor), and fined $105. Arresting authorities initially sought felony forgery charges, but the county attorney’s office filed two counts of serious misdemeanor possession of fictitious license, ID card or form.
Carlee Phrancis Colin, 21, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to gathering where illegal substances are present and received a deferred judgment. She was placed on two to five years of supervised probation. A civil penalty of $1,025 was suspended. Five other charges were dismissed.