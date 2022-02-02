TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Danny E Miller, of Maynard; Damien Michael Hollon, of Powhatan, Virginia; Kathy Jo Tusing, of Cedar Rapids; Nathan William Mracek, of Altoona; Hunter R Wagner, of Oelwein; Enrique Trujillo Jr, of Oran; Josie Mae Shannon, of Oelwein; Kimberli Jean Giesbrecht, of Oelwein; Charles Bruce Mcclintock, of Elgin; David Lee Turner, of Fairbank; Taylor Grayce Rundle, of Central City; Justin Mark Birdnow, of McGregor; Darcy Ann Voshell, of West Union; Andrew Lavern Norton, of Ossian; Andre Zhen Wei Cheong, of Fayette; KC Eugene Jones, of Alexis, Illinios; Noah Charles Rodas Timmerman, of Lamont; Tyler Matthew Cooksley, of Waucoma; and Stephanie Renee Geltz, of Cedar Falls.
OTHER — Matthew Donald Grovier, of Waterloo (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Keith Kenneth Rasmussen, of Waterloo (no valid driver’s license); Brent D Thompson, of Scales Mound, Illinois (failure to comply with safety regulations and failure to maintain registration plate); Ethan Joseph Paris, of Lamont (fail to use seat belt); Shawn Aaron Louis Rocha, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Michael Jay Lamb, of Waverly (failure to comply with safety regulations); Kyweren Andrew Phend Vasquez, of West Union (violation of instruction permit limitation); Randy Edward Swatek, of Ridgeway (maximum group axle weight violations); Andrea Reyna Valero Galeana, of Shakopee, Minnesota (no valid driver’s license); John Burton Collins, of Muscatine (passing contrary to highway sign or marking); Easton Allen Halverson, of Elgin (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Thomas Clarence Hanson, of Elgin (fail to yield upon left turn); Nicholas Jerry Baumler, of West Union (fail to yield upon entering stop/yield intersection); Alexis Arin Hilgerson, of Elgin (failure to maintain or use safety belts); and Kyle Alan Kregel, of Wadena (no valid driver’s license).
CRIMINAL
Felony filings
Michelle Marie Paige, 51, of West Union, is facing a charge of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony. According to the criminal complaint, Paige did about $2,500 in damage to a West Union motel room from which she was removed.
Daniel Dean Forker, 60, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Oran, is charged with failure to appear on a charge of probation violation.
Troy Allen Mcallister, 33, of Hazleton, is charged with first-degree (Class B felony) and third-degree (Class D felony) burglary, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana, second offense (serious misdemeanor). According to the criminal complaints, Fayette Police reported receiving a call about Mcallister entering an apartment on Main Street in Fayette, and holding a gun to the head of a woman. The complaint says the firearm was stolen from a nearby apartment.
Felony results
Nathan Michael Williams, 33, of Independence, has pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, as part of a negotiated plea with prosecution. Two other counts were dismissed. He was sentenced to five years in prison, which will be served concurrent to a Bremer County sentence. A fine and surcharge were suspended. He also must pay restitution
Ronald Craig Dean, 44, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to lesser chargers of aiding a gathering (marijuana) and possession of marijuana, both serious misdemeanors. He sentenced to a pair of 60-day concurrent jail terms with all but two days on each suspended. He was placed on supervised probation for one year. He was also fined $4,300 plus a surcharge and must pay court costs. A second fine was suspended.