TRAFFIC
Convictions: July 20-27
SPEEDING — Chester Lee Mosby, of Oelwein; Zev Avrohom Frimerman, of Postville; Michael David Baker, of Elgin; Scott Edward Strempke, of Sumner; Matthew P Henning, of Decorah; James Raymond Breedlove, of Cedar Rapids; Elizabeth Joanne Guenther, of Ft Myers, Fla.; Susan Ramona Gaffer, of St. Lucas; Dennis Duane Dotzler, of Decorah; Kathleen Ann Tyler, of Fayette; Cheryl Lynne Novak, of Spillville; William Joseph Pertzborn, of Stoughton Wi; Aaron David Carl, of Galesburg, Ill.; Jordan Matthew Walker, of Grinnell; Nora Jean Thornton, of Elkader; Carter Thomas Reicks, of Lawler; Yoselin Dinor Perez Marroquin, of Waterloo; and Shawna Lynn Poppe, of Canton, Minn.
OTHER — Bethanie Lee Rupright, of Oelwein (improper brake light); Christine Ann Vanhorn, of Spillville (operation without registration card or plate); Eli Allen Elledge, of Aurora (failure to maintain or use safety belts and fraudulent use of registration); Eddie D Gingerich, of Hawkeye (dark window or windshield); Misty Sue Anglen, of Decorah (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Scott Jordan Fischer, of Fayette (operation without registration card or plate); Morgan Kay Robinson, of Maynard (operation without registration card or plate); Scott Edward Strempke, of Sumner (maximum group axle weight violations); Darryl John Hovden, of Decorah (maximum gross weight violation); William Walter Gaede Sr, of West Union (unsafe backing on highway); Misty Sue Anglen, of Decorah (no valid drivers license); Luis Esteban Gomez Gomez, of Waterloo (no valid drivers license and registration violation); Moise Mukunde, of Cedar Rapids (failure to obey traffic control device); and Nicholas Wilson Roemer, of West Union (failure to obey traffic control device).
DRUNKEN DRIVING — Nathan Jon Meyer, 38, of West Union (1st offense OWI) and Steven David Landry, 38, of Fayette, (1st offense OWI).
CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Curtis Joseph Reicks, 58, of West Union, pleaded guilty to the amended charges of first-degree harassment and stalking, both aggravated misdemeanors, and was placed on two years of supervised probation on two suspended prison sentences of two years apiece and suspended fines.
Zackery Michael Frazer, 28, of Sumner, has been sent to prison for up to 20 years after his probation was revoked in two cases. He had received suspended sentences after pleading guilty in one case on possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense and in the other case to four counts of forgery and second-degree theft, all as a habitual offender.
Wendy Renee Schroeder, 55, of Charles City, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and received a deferred judgment and suspended civil penalty. She was placed on informal probation for one year. One count of first-degree theft was dismissed.