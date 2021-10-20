TRAFFIC COURT
SPEEDING — Brenan Roger Folsom, of Waukon; Brandon David Roth, of Oelwein; Brian Patrick Whalen Crichton, of Iowa City; Darol Allen Desotel, of Waverly; Dennis Eugene Terhark, of Kanawha; Zachary Taran Etten, of Independence; Thomas Jon Kramer, of Lisbon.
OTHER — Sarah Layne Lundberg, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Kevin Estuardo Quinon Rosales, of Saint Paul, Minnesota (no valid drivers license); Ann Elaine Harris, of Sarasota, Florida (no valid drivers license); Austyn Anne Wood, of Independence (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult); Baylee Christine Stammeyer, of Oelwein (operation without registration card or plate); Tyler James Ruesink, of Cresco (operation without registration card or plate); Conchetti Bell, of Postville (operation without registration card or plate); Christopher Monroe Isom, of Fayette (dark window or windshield); Lydia Reanne Harford, of Strawberry Point (dark window or windshield); Mareen Rose Johnson, of La Crescent, Minnesota (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Jacob Ned Matthew Upton, of West Union (no valid drivers license, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and defective braking equipment); Jaheim A. Thornton, of Moline Illinois (failure to maintain control); Lillian Faye Eggert, of Oelwein (failure to maintain control); Thomas Allen Farris Jr, of Scotch Grove (violation of conditions of restricted license); Sydney Baker, of Sumner (following too close); and Jason Levi Chicken, of Clermont (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult).
CRIMINAL COURT
Felony case results
Christian Wells Davis, 29, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of first-offense possession of marijuana and first-offense operating while intoxicated. Both are serious misdemeanors. He was placed on one year of informal probation with requirements such as getting a substance abuse evaluation and complying with any recommendations. He received two concurrent jail sentences of 60 days suspended and two days imposed with credit for time served. A fine of $1,000 plus surcharge was suspended, but a fine of $1,250 plus surcharge was imposed. His drivers license was revoked for 180 days.
Dakota Lee Fratzke, 23, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief. He received the same sentence for each count: two to five years of probation on a suspended five-year prison sentence and suspended fine of $1,025 plus surcharge. He must reside at a residential treatment facility for one year or until maximum benefits have been achieved. He also pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief. Some sentences will run concurrent with other, some will be consecutive.
Jacob Edward Werner, 42, of Buckingham, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of domestic abuse assault and was placed on one year of unsupervised probation on a deferred judgement. He must pay a $105 civil penalty and a $90 domestic abuse surcharge. He also must complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program. He was originally charged with Class D felony domestic abuse assault. A no contact order has been lifted.
Felony filings
Jeffrey Allen Keppler, 52, of Arlington, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense, and two counts of child endangerment.
Emily Jo Jensen, 19, of West Union, is charged with two counts of forgery of an official ID, a Class D felony.
Brian Lee Beesecker, 49, of Hazleton, is charged with Class D felony stalking. Fayette County Jail staff reported six instances of text messages between Beesecker and the subject of a year-long protective order issued Sept. 27.