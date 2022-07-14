Criminal
Felony case results
Jacob Wesley Smith, 27, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in serious injury (Class C felony) and was sentenced up to 10 years in prison. He received a suspended fine of $1,370 plus surcharge. A second count of child endangerment-serious injury was dismissed.
Charges dismissed on June 7 against Erik Douglas Bettmeng, 39, of West Union, included domestic abuse assault and second-degree burglary. A no-contact order was lifted. Prosecution filed the motion to dismiss.
Felony filings
David Warren King, 51, of Waterloo , is charged with two counts of stalking-violation of protection order (Class D felony), assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (aggravated misdemeanor), and first offense possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor).
Satasha Marie Schuman, 30, of Sumner, is charged with five counts of forgery, three counts of 3rd degree burglary, and one count of 2nd degree theft (all Class D felonies).
Cris Michael Brehme, 44, of Wadena, is charged with a sex offender residency violation-second or subsequent offense (Class D felony).
CIVIL
Filings
City of Hawkeye v. K&K Gardens LLC. Non-jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m., May 17, 2023. Plaintiff claims defendant is trespassing on city owned land described as South Street, a public street, lying adjacent to lots 40-44 by declining to remove buildings placed there.
David Moore and Garland Moore v. Benjamin Davis and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. Plaintiffs are seeking damages because they were injured in a collision between the motorcycle they were riding and a minivan driven by Davis in April 2020 at the intersection of Hwy. 150 and East Charles Street, in Oelwein. Davis denies negligence and fault. A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 11, 2023.
Hugh John Lynch, of Hawkeye, v. Lynch Livestock Inc., Gerald Lynch, principal owner, and Steven DeMaray, supervisor. Hugh Lynch is seeking damages claiming wrongful and retaliatory discharge from his job with Lynch Livestock. He also claims gross negligence. A non-jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m., July 19, 2023.
Lowell Busch v. Lynch Livestock Inc.. et al. A non-jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 25, 2023. Plaintiff alleges retaliatory discharge from employment and defamation.
Traffic
Convictions
DRUNKEN DRIVING -- Abdikani Mohamed Osman, 23, of Postville (first-offense OWI); and Pedro Antonio Lopez Niz, 30, of Postville (second-offense OWI).