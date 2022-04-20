DRUNKEN DRIVING
(April 7-14)
CONVICTION — Andrew James Reget, 45, of Onalaska, Wisconsin (pleaded guilty to second-offense OWI).
CHARGED — Jerry Lee Forney, 61, of Fayette (OWI first offense); Pedro Antonio Lopez Niz, 30, of Postville (OWI second offense); Kyle Thomas Moon, 44, of Oelwein (OWI second offense); Nathan Jon Meyer, 38, of West Union (OWI first offense); Edgar Joel Torres Santiago, 26, of Oelwein (OWI first offense), and Graig Thomas Bemiss, 42, of Clarinda (OWI third offense, driving while license denied of revoked).
CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Amanda Lynn Koopman, 35, of Strawberry Point, pleaded guilty to unauthorized possession of offensive weapons and possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent violation. Two other charges were dismissed. She was sentenced on March 24 to two concurrent prison terms of up to five years. Those terms are to be concurrent results of cases in Allamakee, Clayton and Winneshiek counties. Two fines of $1,025 plus surcharges were suspended.