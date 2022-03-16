TRAFFIC
Cases completed
OTHER — Tyler Nicole Slater, of Independence (driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled); David Wayne Gyorko, of Elgin (failure to obtain certificate of title, failure to maintain control, and failure to provide proof of financial liability); Amanda Lynn Reno, of Fayette (operating non-registered vehicle); Treyton Francis Hulbert, of Waucoma (operating non-registered vehicle); Michelle Marie Paige, of West Union (failure to obey traffic control device); Bradford Dean Kneeland, of West Union (open container — passenger 21 years old or older); Zaida Elizabeth Moore, of Postville (failure to maintain control); Lynn Marie Nelson, of West Union (following too close); Jonathan Michael Briggs, of Fayette (operating non-registered vehicle); James Lee Doty, of Hawkeye (operating non-registered vehicle); Erwin H Raber, of Waucoma (following too close); Jason Joseph Kraus, of Elgin (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Steven Ralph Ungerer, of Hawkeye (failure to maintain or use safety belts); and Ethan Duane Garlow, of Lamont (failure to maintain control).
SPEEDING — Alexander Steven Fedeler, of Arlington; Colton Ray Manchester, of Winthrop; Echo Dawn Willis, of Strawberry Point; Anthony William Gile, of Oelwein; Brandee Leigh Morris, of West Union; Jeffrey Russell Pleggenkuhle, of Waucoma; Benjamin John Hanson, of Saint Lucas; Misty Rose Wurzer, of West Union; Danny Charles Halligan, of Brandon; Heidi Jean Eitel, of Randalia; Brannon Tyler Zochert, of West Bend, Wisconsin; Jennifer Renee Crane, of Cedar Rapids; Kody A. Robbins, of Maynard; Zachary R Koester, of West Union; Samuel Marcus Banger, of Fairbank; Dakota James Hewitt, of Charles City; Jacob Todd Wiley, of Urbana; Charline Renee Schmitt, of Sumner; Charles Aaron Bolden, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Cheryl Lynne Simpson, of Barrett, Minnesota; Ben Gibson, of Elgin; Jeremiah Elliott Larson, of Ashland, Wisconsin; Samuel Elisha Barton, of Mankato, Minnesota Alexander Shane Wallace, of Randalia; Eileen Mary Schlawin, of Elgin; Michael Douglas Elberson, of Elm Grove, Wisconsin; Christopher Michael Phillips, of Farmersburg; and Rodric Alan Miller, of West Union.
Drunken Driving
SENTENCED — Aaron Frank Bryant-Wright, 40, of Fremont, pleaded guilty to third offense operating while intoxicated as well as eluding or attempting to elude as a habitual offender (Class D felony). He was placed on five years of supervised probation on suspended concurrent prison sentences of up to 15 years and five years. A fine of $1,025 plus surcharge was suspended. A fine of $3,125 plus surcharge was imposed. He was also ordered to pay up to $500 in victim restitution. He will be placed in the 321J Program in residential placement.
CHARGED — Travis Patrick Berry, 54, of Maynard, is charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated.
CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Anthony Christian Nelson, 24, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, pleaded guilty on March 3 to two counts of indecent contact with a child. He was placed on informal probation on two suspended concurrent two-year prison sentences and more than $1,250 in suspended fines and surcharges. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years. A no-contact order is also in place.
Jason Scott Reynolds, 51, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of first-offense sex offender registry violation (aggravated misdemeanor) and was sentenced to up to two years in prison and fined $1,025 plus a surcharge. The sentence will run concurrent to a five-year prison term received after he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree theft (Class D felony) in January.
Felony filings
Andrew James Quinn, 39, of Harmony, Minnesota, was arrested March 3 on a warrant issued Oct. 5, 2021. He is charged with domestic abuse assault, impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, as a habitual offender (Class D felony). He filed a written plea of guilty on March 16 to a lesser charge of aggravated misdemeanor domestic abuse assault. His sentencing is pending.