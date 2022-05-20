TRAFFIC
Convictions
SPEEDING — Tammy Jane Fish, of Oelwein; Herminio Augustin Mateo Jr, of Coulter; Jessica Jeanette Brincks, of Fredericksburg; Sarah Alison Trinkle, of Cedar Rapids; Steven Michael Johnson, of Minneapolis; Brittney Cheyenne Loyd, of Clermont; Zachary Thomas Burke, of Waucoma; Janice Marie Gordon, of Maynard; Melissa Marie Eberhardt, of Hampshire, Ill.; Dylan James Reicks, of Waucoma; Cloe Corrine Hirsch, of Sumner; Frank Francis Koppen, of Swaledale; Antonie Nora Powsey, of Fayette; Ashley Marie Lamphier, of Lamont; Casey James Dunne, of Hazleton; Emma Kuhn, of Hawkeye; Michael Andrew Cline, of Sumner.
OTHER — Ethan Wade Dowd, of Oelwein (leave scene of accident — property damage only); Trenton Daniel Kelly, of Clermont (defective tires); Madisyn Mckenzie Fitzpatrick, of Maynard (operation of motor vehicle with expired license); Matthew Christopher Lane, of Sumner (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Matthew Christopher Lane, of Sumner (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Jennifer Lynn Alderman, of Des Moines (dark window or windshield); Michael James Seeders, of Oelwein (vehicles fail to respond to steady red light); Lane Jacob Rechkemmer, of Oelwein (vehicles fail to respond to steady red light); Levi Tanner Miles, of Elgin (dark window or windshield); Levi Tanner Miles, of Elgin (operation without registration card or plate); Dylin Michael Kuhn, of Cresco (registration violation); Pamela Kay Moss, of West Union (failure to maintain control); Kandyce Ruth Sheldon, of Denver (fail to yield upon entering through highway); Chloe Aurora Yauslin, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Camren Lawrence Palmer, of Oelwein (failure to maintain control); Shane Allen Howard Jr, of Wadena (failure to maintain control); William Bruce Silverman, of Iowa City (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Michael Ryan Whalen, of Calmar (use electronic communication device — age 18); Jeffrey Michael Bradley, of Wadena (failure to obey traffic control device); Tiann Elizabeth Munk, of Sumner (failure to maintain control); and Alberto Barrios Aguilar, of West Union (no valid driver’s license).