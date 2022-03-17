CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Kayla Cassandra Kesterson, 30, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to gathering where controlled subtances are used and received a deferred judgment. She was placed on two to five years of supervised probation. A $1,025 civil penalty was suspended.
Michelle Marie Paige, 51, of West Union, pleaded guilty to the amended lesser charge of third-degree criminal mischief. She was placed on one to two years of probation on a suspended prison sentence of up to two years and a suspended fine of $855 plus surcharge.
Felony filings
Taylor Alan Oakes, 28, of Lamont, is charged with a sex offender registration violation, second or subsequent offense.