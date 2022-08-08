CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Kaleb James Huffman, 23, of Oelwein, admitted to violating his probation and his deferred judgment was revoked. He was sentenced to five years in prison. A $750 fine plus surcharge was suspended. He originally had been convicted of manufacturing, delivering, or possessing with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.
Curtis Joseph Reicks, 58, of West Union, pleaded guilty to first degree harassment and stalking. He received two years of supervised probation on two suspended consecutive prison sentences of up to two years a piece and a pair of suspended $855 fines plus surcharges. A no contact order is in place.
Eric Clinton Wright, 44, of West Union, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of reckless use of fire (serious misdemeanor) rather than first degree arson (Class B felony). He was placed on informal probation for a year. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 60 days suspended and thirty days imposed. He was given credit for time served. He was fined $430 plus surcharge. A victim restitution hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Sept. 19, at the Fayette County Courthouse.
Jaron Michael Kirkbride, 31, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to possession of contraband in a correctional institution. A second count of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed. He was given supervised probation of 2 to 5 years on a deferred judgment. He also received a suspended civil penalty of $1,025.
A felony case against Darrell Lee Lathum, 56, of Oelwein, was dismissed without prejudice at prosecution’s request. He had been charged with first degree kidnapping and assault causing serious injury.
Felony case filings
Dustin Chad Ruggeberg, 23, of Lime Springs, is charged with possession of weapon in a correctional institution (Class C felony). He is accused of possessing a knife at the West Union Residential Facility.
Lilly Ann McIntyre, 20, of Eldorado, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance- third or subsequent offense, one count of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tanner Alan Steggall, 20, of Oelwein, is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon to injure/provoke fear, one count of child endangerment, and one count of domestic abuse assault- injury or mental illness- first offense (all Class C felonies). His bail is set at $2,000 bond. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched at 11:15 p.m. Aug. 1 to a report of an assault in a car in the 200 block of Seventh Street SW. Steggall is accused of assaulting the driver with brass knuckles and causing injury. A 10-month-old baby was in the backseat.