CIVIL COURT
Result
Community Bank of Oelwein v. Cook, Melissa Kay. Dismissed with prejudice Oct. 8.
New filing
The Estate of David L. Hackley; David, Glen, Guadalupe Medina, Jaime Adam and Michelle Hackley, Elizabeth Hartwig and Dina Maria Taylor v. Gundersen Lutheran Health System, Inc.; Gundersen Palmer Hospitals And Clinics; Kari Meyers, R.N.; Deborah Schmidt, R.T.; Roberta Medberry, C.N.A; Eleane Hageman, C.N.A; Taji Ahouse, R.N.; Chad Rasmussen, N.P., Lana Schmitt, R.N.; Heather Corcoran, R.N.; Rhonda Cue, N.P. Petition filed Oct. 8 claiming medical negligence, gross negligence, wrongful death and more in the Jan. 11 death of David L. Hackley. At the heart of the lawsuit is the assertion that oxygen Hackley needed during treatment in the hospital had been shut off, contributing to his eventual death.