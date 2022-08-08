TRAFFIC
Convictions: July 27-Aug. 3
SPEEDING — Chester Lee Mosby, of Oelwein; Zev Avrohom Frimerman, of Postville; Michael David Baker, of Elgin; Scott Edward Strempke, of Sumner; Matthew P. Henning, of Decorah; James Raymond Breedlove, of Cedar Rapids; Elizabeth Joanne Guenther, of Ft. Myers, Fl.; Susan Ramona Gaffer, of St. Lucas; Dennis Duane Dotzler, of Decorah; Kathleen Ann Tyler, of Fayette; Cheryl Lynne Novak, of Spillville; William Joseph Pertzborn, of Stoughton, Wis.; Aaron David Carl, of Galesburg, Ill.; Jordan Matthew Walker, of Grinnell; Nora Jean Thornton, of Elkader; Carter Thomas Reicks, of Lawler; Yoselin Dinor Perez Marroquin, of Waterloo; and Shawna Lynn Poppe, of Canton, Minn.
OTHER — Bethanie Lee Rupright, of Oelwein (improper brake light); Christine Ann Vanhorn, of Spillville (operation without registration card or plate); Eli Allen Elledge, of Aurora (failure to maintain or use safety belts and fraudulent use of registration); Eddie D. Gingerich, of Hawkeye (dark window or windshield); Misty Sue Anglen, of Decorah (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Scott Jordan Fischer, of Fayette (operation without registration card or plate); Morgan Kay Robinson, of Maynard (operation without registration card or plate); Scott Edward Strempke, of Sumner (maximum group axle weight violations); Darryl John Hovden, of Decorah (maximum gross weight violation); William Walter Gaede Sr., of West Union (unsafe backing on highway); Misty Sue Anglen, of Decorah (no valid driver’s license); Luis Esteban Gomez Gomez, of Waterloo (no valid driver’s license and registration violation); Moise Mukunde, of Cedar Rapids (failure to obey traffic control device); and Nicholas Wilson Roemer, of West Union (failure to obey traffic control device).
DRUNKEN DRIVING — Steven David Landry, 38, of Fayette (1st offense OWI) and Nathan Jon Meyer, 38, of West Union (1st offense OWI)