TRAFFIC
Convictions
June 29-July 5
SPEEDING — Kayla Marie Dehart, of Oelwein,; Jacob Ned Matthew Upton, of Waucoma; Joseph Michael Lawson, of Arlington; Tanner Truman Tollefsrud, of Fort Atkinson; Egan Daniel Guerrero, of Postville; Ted Joseph Petitgout, of East Dubuque Illinios; Raymond Dean Williams Jr, of Quasqueton; Samuel Roth, of North Miami Beach, Florida; Kerry Eugene Richards, of Sumner; Dylan Lee Humfeld, of Trempealeau Wisconsin; Gregory Brian Allan, of Cedar Rapids; Terry D. Davis, of Port Byron Illinios; Tanya Lynne Keppler, of Saint Olaf; Heath Clarence Calvert, of Volga; Joshua Isaac Poland, of Springville; Thomas Bulman, of Fredericksburg; Jace Coleman Winders, of Marion; Rosemary Celine Mcgeough, of McGregor; Scott Paul Zell, of Hawkeye; and George Duane Hagen, of Decorah.
OTHER — Brittany Leigh Bemiss Thompson, of West Union, (failure to obey traffic control device); Kaitlyn Olivia Jones, of Des Moines, (operating non-registered vehicle and no valid driver’s license); Jason Allen Jarchow, of Dubuque, (operation without registration card or plate); Jacob Ned Matthew Upton, of Waucoma, (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Mikel John Sullivan, of Oelwein, (violation of instruction permit limitation); Jamal Sabion Williams, of Westby, Wisconsin (no valid driver’s license); Norman M. Yoder, of Zearing, (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Cody Wyatt Gefaller, of West Union, (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Steven Michael Lueder, of West Union, (failure to comply with safety regulations); Carlyle Frederick Schmidt, of Westgate, (maximum group axle weight violation and increasing loading capacity — re-registration); Jacob David Lenz, of Oelwein, (fail to use seat belt); Claire Ellyn Cummings, of Clermont, (operation of motor vehicle with expired licence); Emily Ann Hess, of Oelwein, (failure to dim headlights); Parker John Sperfslage, of Oelwein, (fail to use seat belt); and Joseph Michael Levendusky, of Oelwein, (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way).
DRUNKEN DRIVING—Jerry Lee Forney, 61, of Fayette (first-offense OWI), Noah James Reinhart, 20, of Elkader (first-offense OWI), and Kyle Joseph Conner, 27, of Oelwein (first-offense OWI)