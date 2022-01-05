CIVIL
Results
Billy Jo, Mariah and Timothy Gene Burlington v. Charles Dennis Gaffney. Dismissed with prejudice Dec. 29. Burlingtons asked for the dismissal.
Cahoy Pump Service, Inc. v. Portzen Construction, Inc. Dismissed with prejudice Dec. 26. Cahoy asked for the dismissal.
New filings
Joseph Clark, of New Albin v. Dave Baney, of Wooster, Ohio. Petition asserting libel per-se filed Dec. 20. Clark accused Baney of maliciously publishing false statements about him and is seeking $25,000 in damages.
Gundersen Lutheran Health System, Inc. v. James Thomas, of West Union. Petition filed Dec. 20 seeking a judgment for $6,855 plus interest and court costs.
SMALL CLAIMS
New filings
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Jake Cornelius Berry of Oelwein. Petition filed Dec. 29 for a money judgment of $1,567.53 plus court costs and interest.
Results
Dan Sage, of Oelwein v. Mark Eubanks, of Oelwein, Christina Arlene Ward, of Oelwein. Judgment filed Dec. 18 for plaintiff for $6,500 plus interest and court costs.
Technical Drainage Solutions, LLC v. Swift Family Farms, LLLP. Judgment filed Dec. 18 for the plaintiff for $6,306.70 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters, of Oelwein v. Hunter Ryan Clark, of Carlisle. Default judgment filed Dec. 17 for the plaintiff for $600 plus interest and court costs.
Tola Properties LLC of West Union v. Jordan Nicole Nehl, of West Union. Default judgment filed Dec. 22 for the plaintiff for $1,707.60 plus interest and court costs.
Northeast Iowa Service dba Harvey’s Used Vehicles, of Cresco v. Norma Jean Mcintyre, of Eldorado. Judgment filed Dec. 22 ordering plaintiffs are entitled to immediate possession of a 2008 Dodge Caliper.
DNF Associates, LLC of Getzville, NY v. Chelsey Lenehan, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Dec. 20 for plaintiff for $3,197.36 plus interest and court costs.
Freys Mobile Home Park, Inc. of West Union v. Janice Williams, of West Union. Default judgment Dec. 22 for plaintiff for $590.67 plus interest and court costs.