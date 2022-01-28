TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Lexie May Belverud, of Waukon; Olivia Rose Rathbone, of Postville; Juan Carlos Manzano, of Hawkeye; William Dale Mack, of Postville; Karen Rae Schutte, of Postville; Raymond Lee Cook Jr, of Deatsville, Alabama and Madison Nicole Druecker, of Arlington.
OTHER — Malon Jose Ramos Navarro, of New Hampton (failure to maintain control and no valid driver’s license); Alaina Marie Patrick, of Oelwein (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Jason Joe Elledge, of Aurora (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Eutiquio Na Gomez Blancarte, of Rochester (failure to obey traffic control device); Christopher Lee Keppler, of Waterloo (operating non-registered vehicle); James B Lowery, of Fayette (operating non-registered vehicle); Jordan Michael Suhr, of Oelwein (improper rear lamps); Vanessa Marie Rodriguez, of Elkader (failure to obey traffic control device); and Braden Michael Whittle, of West Union (no valid drivers license).
CRIMINAL
Felony filings
Cris Michael Brehme, 44, of Wadena, pleaded guilty on Jan. 20 to failure to register as a sex offender, a Class D felony, and was placed on supervised probation for two to five years on a suspended sentence of up to five years in jail and a suspended fine of $1,025 plus surcharge. Then, also on Jan. 20, Brehme filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea. A court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7.