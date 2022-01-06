SMALL CLAIMS
Results
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minnesota v. Darrin McCann, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Dec. 22 for LVNV for $973.92 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Franciscan Sisters Inc., of Oelwein v. Annette Irene Barker, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Dec. 22 for Mercy Hospital for $707.54 plus interest and court costs.
Capital One Bank USA, NA, of Golden Valley, Minnesota v. Amber Spring Limkemann, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Dec. 22 for Capital One for $4,170.87 plus interest and court costs.
Filings
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minnesota v. Robert Sammons, of Oelwein. Petition filed Dec. 17 for $873.24 plus court costs
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minnesota v. Tina M. Suckow, of Hawkeye. Petition filed Dec. 17 seeking $5,100.38 plus court costs.
Hauge Associates, Inc., of Sioux Falls, South Dakota v. Roman Albin, of Oelwein. Petition filed Dec. 21 seeking $4,542.42 plus court costs.
Mercy Hospital Of Franciscan Sisters, of Oelwein v. Sheree Laverne Riley Mesch, of Oelwein. Petition filed Dec. 21 seeking $686.26 plus interest and court costs.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., of Waterloo v. Charlotte Leigh Stotler, of Sumner. Petition filed Dec. 21 seeking $628.72 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters, of Oelwein v. Jeremy Lavern Woodward, of Oelwein. Petition filed Dec. 21 seeking $1,268.28 plus interest and court costs.