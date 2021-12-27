TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Benjamin Kola Ofili, of College Station, Texas; Madalyn Ruth Ellingson, of Waukon; David Lee Rapson, of Hawkeye; Cheyenne Maerie Bangs, of Decorah; Jamie Lee Jirak, of West Des Moines: Erin Ann Hart, of Wadena; Jessica Jo Frazier, of Arlington; Tanya Carol Summers Miller, of Benson Arizona; Jeremy Alan Bjelland, of Grantsburg, Wisconsin; Randall Richard Wilkening, of Hinckley, Illinois; Suzanne Marie Jurgensen, of Westgate; and Mitchell Preston Grove, of Sumner.
OTHER — Kristy Ranae Heidt, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Ryan Howard Parmely, of Hazleton (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Andrew Guy Thorp, of Newton (dark window or windshield); Jesse Ziehm Bassett, of Clermont (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Simeon Edward Nisly, of Kalona (fail to display registration plate); Brennen Kelley Chipp, of Waterloo (operating non-registered vehicle); Mitchell Ray Langel, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Shane Allen Howard Jr., of Wadena (failure to maintain control); Shane Allen Howard Jr, of Wadena (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Michael E Boleyn, of Elgin (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Ashley Kisner, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Stanley Paul Martins, of Postville (passing contrary to highway sign or marking); Jeremy Alan Bjelland, of Grantsburg, Wisconsin (hours of service violation); and Ashley Marie Wickman, of Lamont (operating non-registered vehicle).