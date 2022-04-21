CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Jaden Antoine Johnson, 19, of Independence, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft (Class D felony) and operating without owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor) and was sentenced to concurrent prison terms of five years and two years and fined $1,880 plus surcharges. He received credit for time served. The sentence is to run concurrent with that of a Hardin County case. He is accused of stealing a car from a West Union service station as an escaped resident of the West Union Residential Facility and driving it to Independence, according to court documents.
Felony case filings
Glen Allen Keding, 66, of West Union, is charged with domestic abuse assault-third or subsequent offense and dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender, both Class D felonies.
Miranda Rose Baillargeon, 37, of Oelwein, is charged with third-degree burglary (Class D felony), possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense (Class D felony)and fourth-degree theft (serious misdemeanor). She is accused of entering Sacred Heart Church through a door that is not open to the general public around 6 p.m. Saturday, April 16, and taking a coat with a cellular telephone in it, according to criminal complaints. Oelwein police found her in possession of the property on Monday, April 18, in the 200 block of 2nd Street Southeast. She was also found to be in possession of a glass smoking device that tested for methamphetamine residue, used syringes, and a plastic bag with residue, police said.
Traffic
Convictions (April 15-21)
SPEEDING — Alicia Marie Thomas, of Oelwein; Jerry Rodriguez, of West Union; Herbert Eugene Briggs, of Charleston, South Carolina; Nicole Elizabeth Oscars, of Waterloo; Sharon Kay Gossman, of Decorah; Tyler Robert Allen Setzer, of Stanley, Wisconsin; Annette Marie Zimmerman, of Huxley; Michael Aldahir Martinez Lopez, of Los Angeles; Caroline Grace Halva, of West Union; Cheyenne Rayne Martin, of Oelwein; David James Reimer, of Elkader; Brian Lee Kienast, of Guttenberg; Isabel Carolyn Ihde, of Decorah; Alex Michael Callahan, of Elgin; Andrew Jeffrey Roete, of Oelwein; Randy Joe Hageman, of Danville; Jordyn Nicole Brennan, of Hortonville Wisconsin; Michael Charles Lawson, of Lonedell, Missouri; Keith Dwaine Knox, of Hawkeye; Ross Barnard Bishop, of Jackson, Wisconsin; Mark Harold Dahling, of Oelwein; Taylor Marie Thompson, of Estherville; Jacob Danial Steil, of Oelwein; Lynn Carol Lenth, of Oelwein.
OTHER — Alicia Marie Thomas, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Jerry Rodriguez, of West Union (fraudulent use of registration); Rickey John Nienhaus, of Fort Atkinson (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Dizney Marie Willenborg, of Oelwein (unsafe backing on highway); Jennifer Lenore Rounds Reenalda, of Decorah (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Jonathan Mark Steinbron, of Oelwein (operation of motor vehicle with expired licence); Bryan Lee Rear, of West Union (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Nathan Allen Roberg Mincks, of Waterloo (dark window or windshield); Zachary Robert Poock, of Sumner (operation without registration card or plate); Natan Hamar, of Postville (dark window or windshield); Luis Pedro Sajcap, of Postville (no valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial liability); Benton Forey Parkin, of Strawberry Point (operating non-registered vehicle); Trena Rae Petsche, of Oelwein (dark window or windshield); David Edward Shatek, of Fort Atkinson (fail to obey yield sign); Danielle Marie Monahan, of Cedar Rapids (dark window or windshield); Ross Barnard Bishop, of Jackson, Wisconsin (failure to comply with safety regulations); Predeatta Lea Thompson, of Clermont (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Thomas William Morgan, Jr., of Elgin (no valid driver’s license) and Jennifer Lenore Rounds Reenalda, of Decorah (fraudulent use of registration).