TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Jeanette Ellen Leal, of Sand Lake, Michigan; Marlene Marie Duffy, of Osceola, Nebraska; Wilmer D. Wagler, of Montgomery, Indiana; Robert Scott Olsen Jr., of Davenport; Abbigail Naren Noll, of Sumner; Tyler Allen Jones, of Maynard; Coleen Kay Meissner, of Manchester; Joshua Allen Fankhauser, of Waterloo; Leo James Strauser Jr., of Oelwein; Samantha Kathleen Ferguson, of Winona, Minnesota; Gary Clarence Eichenberger, of Ionia; Kevin James Busta, of West Union; Cole Michael Dahl, of Oelwein; Quentin Jayme Steege, of Elgin; Nina Luann Brickman, of Westgate; and Paula Diane Sherman, of Clarksville.
OTHER — Martha Luann Hope, of West Union (use electronic communication device); Purna B. Gurung, of Aurora, Illinois (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Jared Alan Cheever, of Tripoli (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Daryl Milton Jones, of Hawkeye (no valid driver’s license); Kyle Dean Pedretti, of Garnavillo (failure to maintain control); Karrie Ann Hansen, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Eric Anthony Lugo, of Brandon, Florida (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Luis Alberto Cervantes Rosas, of Cedar Rapids (no valid driver’s license); Luis Alberto Cervantes Rosas, of Cedar Rapids (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Terry Lee Meyer, of Postville (maximum group axle weight violation); Delancey Clay Hahn, of Lamont (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Ethan Michael Nuss, of Sumner (failure to maintain control); Allen Keppler, of Arlington (operating non-registered vehicle); Rigoberto Batz Tino, of Postville (no valid driver’s license); Christopher D. Cox Jr., of Lansing , Illinois (unsafe passing); Joseph Peter Lauer, of West Union (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Purna B. Gurung, of Aurora, Illinois (operation without registration); Lauren Paige Mccarthy, of Chicago , Illinois (operation without registration); Belinda Marie Moloney, of Waterloo (failure to obey traffic control device); Dalton James Koch, of Saint Olaf (operation without registration); Jeffrey Lawrence Galpin, of Independence (following too closely); and Trevor Alan Luedtke, of Cedar Rapids (operation without registration).
CRIMINAL
Felony results
Nancy Sheree Latham, 41, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-first offense and was placed on one year of probation with a deferred sentence. She was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $430.
Zackery Michael Frazer, 27, of West Union, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-third or subsequent offense and was placed on two to five years of probation on a suspended prison sentence of up to five years. He was ordered to be placed in a residential facility for up to one year or until maximum benefits are reached. He also was fined $1,025 plus a surcharge.
Stephen William Dahlstrom, 29, of West Union, pleaded guilty to sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense. He was placed on probation for two to five years and ordered to be placed in a residential facility for one year or until maximum benefits are reached. A $1,025 fine and surcharge were suspended.
New felony filings
Dakota Lee Fratzke, 23, of Oelwein, is charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony. According to the criminal complaint, Oelwein Police were executing a search warrant on properties in the 200 block of 3rd Ave. SE in reference to a stolen moped. They report finding one, but not the one in question. Fratzke admitted in an interview that he stole the moped from an address near the middle school and then painted it blue. “This brings the total of vehicles that Fratzke stole to two,” the complaint says.
Ronald Craig Dean, 44, of Oelwein, is charged with a controlled substance violation (Class B felony), gathering where controlled substances are used (Class D felony), used or expired drug tax stamp (Class D felony), possession of methamphetamine-first offense (serious misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana-first offense (serious misdemeanor).
Elda Marie Garcia, 63, of Santa Paula, California, is charged with failure to affix a drug stamp (Class D felony), a controlled substance violation (Class C felony), possession of marijuana-third or subsequent offense (aggravated misdemeanor), and unlawful possession of a prescription drug (serious misdemeanor).
Manlio Canuto Escamilla, 44, of Oelwein, is charged with three counts of Class D felony controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used (Class D felony), failure to affix drug stamp (Class D felony), possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense (Class D felony), keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of marijuana-third or subsequent offense (aggravated misdemeanor), unlawful possession of prescription drug (serious misdemeanor), and a Class B felony controlled substance violation.
Julie Ann Clark, 51, of Oelwein, is charged with a Class B felony controlled substance violation, a Class D controlled substance violation, possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense (Class D felony), failure to affix drug stamp (Class D felony), gathering where controlled substances are used (Class D felony), possession of marijuana-third or subsequent offense (aggravated misdemeanor), unlawful possession of prescription drug (serious misdemeanor) and keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation (aggravated misdemeanor).
Joel Donava Dubon, 32, of Oelwein is charged with failure to affix drug stamp (Class D felony), gathering where controlled substances are used (Class D felony), possession of controlled substance — third or subsequent offense (Class D felony), possession of marijuana-third or subsequent offense (aggravated misdemeanor) and unlawful possession of prescription drug (serious misdemeanor).
David Villarreal Garza, 65, of Santa Paula, California, a Class B felony controlled substance violation, two counts of gathering where controlled substances are used (Class D felony), failure to affix drug stamp (Class D felony) possession of marijuana-first offense (serious misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine-first offense (serious misdemeanor).
Michael Charles Lopez, 34, of Postville, is charged with eluding — injury, OWI, drugs or participate in felony (Class D felony) and possession of marijuana-first offense (serious misdemeanor).