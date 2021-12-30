TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Hannah Jo Mihm, of Denver; Christina Renee Murray, of Oelwein; and Lukas Nelson Recker, of Aurora
OTHER — Arlis Dean Wangen, of Harmony, Minnesota, (failure to comply with safety regulations); Stephen Craig Woods, of Elgin (operating non-registered vehicle); Marilyn Lee Mihall, of Fayette (littering).
DRUNKEN DRIVING
Charged: James Alan Degreif, 21, of New Hampton (arrest date: Nov. 29 in West Union); Connie Francis Popham, 55, of Lamont (Nov. 16 in Waucoma), William Steven Lee III, 50, of Waterloo (Dec. 25 in Oelwein); Bradley Steven Hermen, 40, of West Union (Dec. 26 in West Union); Andrew James Reget, 45, of Onalaska, Wisconsin (Dec. 28 in West Union).
CRIMINAL
Felony filing
Kyle Richard Alan Geary, 35, of Oelwein, is charged with assault causing serious injury (Class D felony).According to the criminal complaint, Oelwein Police responded at 2:32 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 25, to a report of a fight at the downtown bar and restaurant Clete and Connie’s Oelwein. Geary allegedly assaulted another man in the outside patio area of the bar causing the man serious injury.
Felony case results
Gina Lea Helwig, 35, of Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and, by Alford plea, assault on persons in certain occupations and was placed on one year of self-probation with a deferred judgment. Court imposed a $430 civil penalty.