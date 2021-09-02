TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Zachary Hubert Landsgard, of Elgin; Gabriel Rocha Rodriguez, of New Hampton; Nathan P Zeien, of Belvidere, Illinois; Cole Gaven Cannon, of Oelwein; David Leroy Brown, of Oelwein; Charlie Raelyn Youngblut Bondy, of Gilbertville; Gerold Conrad Clay, of Waterloo; Tanya Louise Koontz, of Cedar Falls; Drew Michael Callon, of Fort Dodge; Kristin Carol Kriener, of North Liberty; and Angel Mario Junech Lopez, of Postville.
OTHER — Danielle Darlene Pahl Kleppe, of Hazleton (failure to maintain or use safety belt); Cindy Jean Stoneking, of Oelwein (open container); Samuel Allen Cain, of West Union (dark window or windshield); Jackson Palmer Goodwin, of Atkins (failure to maintain control); Jeremy Allen Crow, of Strawberry Point (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Kyle Lee Browne, of Oelwein (no valid drivers license); Dakota Ray Vandermillen, of Dubuque (failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Ryan Jon Rosburg, of Aurora (maximum gross weight violation); Freeman A. Kauffman, of Waverly (use electronic communication device — age 18); John Paul West, of Randalia (unsafe passing); Shawn Christopher Hughes, of Postville (violation of conditions of restricted license); Jonathan Thomas Chastain, of West Union (operation without registration); and Dustin Allen Edsill, of Independence (no valid drivers license).
DRUNKEN DRIVING — Drake James Thompson, 19, of West Union, pleaded guilty to first offense operating while intoxicated and was placed on one year of probation on a suspended 58-day jail sentence with two days imposed. He was also fined $1,250 plus surcharge.
CRIMINAL
New felony cases filed
Shannon Marie Moneymaker, 41, of Moline, Illinois, is charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony. She is accused of taking a 2007 KIA Sorento from a Hawkeye residence on July 31 without the owner’s permission and driving it to Moline.
Joshua Michael Dehart, 34, of Oelwein, is charged with a controlled substance violation, first offense possession of marijuana and first offense possession of methamphetamine.