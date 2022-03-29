SMALL CLAIMS
Results
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Jamie Jennifer Bodley, of West Union. Dismissed without prejudice Dec. 31.
Viafield v. Michael Kent Streif, of West Union. Dismissed without prejudice on Jan. 5.
Arnold Guyer, of Clermont v. Andrew Neuhaus and Shannon Smith, of Clermont. Default judgment filed Jan. 10 for plaintiff for $1,100 plus interest and court costs.
Freys Mobile Home Park, Inc. of West Union v. Jodee Lyn and Mason Kyle Marcum, of New Hampton. Default judgment filed Jan. 10 for plaintiff for $6,485.75 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Franciscan Sisters, Inc., of Oelwein v. Chester Lee Mosby Jr., of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Jan. 10 for plaintiff for $678 plus interest and court costs.
Convergence Acquisitions LLC, of Cedar Rapids v. Matthew A. Dixon, of Stanley. Default judgment filed Jan. 10 for plaintiff for $730 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, of Des Moines v. Jamie Avenson, of Westgate. Default judgment filed Jan. 10 for plaintiff for $1,741.37 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters, of Oelwein v. Brian James Arthur, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Jan. 10 for plaintiff for $616 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters, of Oelwein v. Joshua James Brennan, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Jan. 10 for the plaintiff for $608.08 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters, of Oelwein v. Frederick Alan Degreif, of Wadena. Default judgment filed Jan. 10 for the plaintiff for $1,402.66 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minnesota v. Timmy Gene Cates, of Arlington. Default judgment filed Jan. 10 for the plaintiff for $3,650.19 plus interest and court costs.
Veterinary & Poultry Supply Inc. v. Tracy Allen Rupright, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Jan. 10 for the plaintiff for $6,030.75 plus interest and court costs.
Ima Jean Cheney, of Ames and Judy Ann Copp, of Hawkeye v. Philip Steven James, of Stanley. Default judgment filed Jan. 10 for the plaintiff for $2,000 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minnesota v. Robert Sammons, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Jan. 10 for the plaintiff for $790.16 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minnesota v. Robert Sammons, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed on Jan. 11 for the plaintiff for $873.24 plus interest and court costs.
Ideal Property Management v. Melissa Anne Poage, of West Union. Judgment filed on Jan. 12 for the plaintiff ordering defendant removed from 110 W. Maple St. Apt 2, West Union and the premises put in plaintiff’s possession.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, of Des Moines v. Cody John Opperman, of Oelwein. Petition filed Jan. 6 for the plaintiff for $2,218.61 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Lyndee J Gage, of Hawkeye. Default judgment filed Feb. 3 for the plaintiff for $4,474.77 plus interest and court costs.
Gage & Gage Plumbing v. Elizabeth Jane Johansen and Nathan Duane Johansen, of West Union. Dismissed with prejudice Jan. 26
Gage & Gage Plumbing v. Jeffrey Scott Alber, of Ossian. Dismissed with prejudice Jan. 28
Cavalry Spv I LLC, of Des Moines v. Mary E Dundee, of West Union. Default judgment filed Feb. 3 for the plaintiff for $5,327.64 plus interest and court costs.
Greenstate Credit Union v. Ashley Marie Burkey, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Feb. 2 for plaintiff for $5,463.12 plus interest and court costs.
Quad Corporation Inc., of Davenport v. Angela Arlene Keener, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed March 22 for plaintiff for $918.14 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minnesota v. Samatha Jo Culbert, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Feb. 2 for plaintiff for $1,720.80 plus interest and court costs.
Mobile Home Park Frey, of West Union v. Wendy Renee Schroeder, of New Hampton. Default judgment filed March 22 for plaintiff for $2,002.52 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc, v. Chantel Ericson and Nicholas Glenn Ericson, of Oelwein. Judgment filed Jan. 28 for the plaintiff for $1,823 plus interest and court costs.
Johnson Plumbing, of Oelwein v. Jessica Lynn Meyer, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Feb. 7 for the plaintiff for $128.91 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. of West Des Moines v. Christine Kaune, of Fayette. Default judgment filed Jan. 14 for the plaintiff for $2,746.17 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minnesota v. Tina Suckow, of Hawkeye. Default judgment filed Jan. 18 for the plaintiff for $5,100.38 plus interest and court costs.
Capital One Bank USA, of Golden Valley, Minnesota v. James Eugene Rose, of Arlington. Dismissed without prejudice March 1
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC, of Golden Valley, Minnesota v. Linda Lea Reagan, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Feb. 17 for plaintiff for $1,126.49 plus interest and court costs.
Hauge Associates Inc., of Sioux Falls, South Dakota v. Roman Albin, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Jan. 20 for plaintiff for $4,542.42 plus interest and court costs.
Covenant Medical Center Inc. v. Charlotte Leigh Stotler, of Sumner. Default judgment filed Jan. 26 for plaintiff for $628.78 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Jeremy Lavern Woodward, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Jan. 26 for plaintiff for $1,268.28 plus interest and court costs.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Jake Cornelius Berry, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Jan. 26 for plaintiff for $1,567.53 plus interest and court costs.