TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Christopher Shane Byerly, of Oelwein; Shane Martin, of Oelwein; Daniel V Roach, of Janesville, Wisconsin; Daniel Bernard Frederick Sullivan, of Oelwein; Dustin A Groshon, of Lafayette, Indiana; Macey Marie Hackman, of Waucoma; Jason Robert Ritter, of Westgate; Jamie Rose Avenson, of Fairbank; Andrea Marie Barth, of Westgate; Alexandria Lynn Burgin, of Edgewood; Clayton William Miller, of Randalia; Samuel John Phillips, of Golden Valley, Minnesota; Willow Samantha Ziegler, of Sumner; Christopher Joseph Rubino, of Oelwein; Nicholas James Beier, of Waterloo; Kara Rose Shearer, of Montezuma; Brittan Samuel Bowman, of Fairfield; Erik Joseph Schmitz, of Sumner: Melissa Jolien Schupbach, of Elgin; Lynn Marie Rechkemmer, of Oelwein; Jonathan David Kuehner, of Cedar Falls; Cassidy Lea Penrod, of Farmersburg; Daniel Keith Kurt, of Dubuque; Trey Lynn Gohlmann, of Grinnell; Bradley Scott Honn, of Waterloo; and John Patrick Monaghan, of Cedar Falls.
OTHER — Jeremiah Lee Degraw, of Delhi (operating non-registered vehicle); Jonathan Thomas Chastain, of West Union (no valid drivers license, operating non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability); Laken Timothy Fritz, of Sumner (failure to maintain control) Laura Lynn Williams, of Elkader (operating non-registered vehicle); David Acahua Macario, of Calmar (no valid drivers license); Christopher Ralph Fritz Lueder, of Fayette (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Dylan Jay Oakland, of West Union (dark window or windshield); Stanley Stuart Hackmann, of Elgin (failure to maintain or use safety belts); and Shaun Michael Mcbride, of Mount Pleasant (failure to comply with safety regulations and operating non-registered vehicle).
Drunken Driving
CHARGED — Caden Scott Grinde, 19, of Spring Grove, Minnesota (1st offense OWI); Chad William Samec, 47, of Fayette (2nd offense OWI); and Jacob Joseph Riniker, 20, of Elkader (1st offense OWI).
CONVICTED — Bradley Steven Hermen, 40, of West Union (pleaded guilty to 1st offense OWI); and Gina Rose Forbes, 62, of Oelwein (pleaded guilty to 1st offense OWI).
CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Linda Mae Roland, 46, of Cynthiana, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of third-degree theft and received a deferred judgment. She was placed on one year of self-probation. She was originally charged with second-degree theft.
Dondrell Alajwon Hudson, 29, of Oelwein, admitted to violating probation from his 2015 conviction for conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. A prison sentence of up to 10 years has been imposed.
Joshua Conrad Avenson, 30, of Westgate, admitted to violating probation from a February conviction for possession of methamphetamine and driving while barred. A prison sentence of up to two years has been imposed.
Mark Leonard Schroeder, 45, of Fort Dodge, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary (Class D felony) and attempted third-degree burglary (aggravated misdemeanor) and was sentenced to concurrent prison terms of five and two years. Fines and surcharges were suspended.
Gina Rose Forbes, 62, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to possession of contraband in a correctional institution (Class D felony) and was placed on supervised probation for two to five years on a suspended prison sentence of up to five years. A fine and surcharge were also suspended.