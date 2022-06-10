TRAFFIC
SPEEDING CONVICTIONS — Jeffrey Blade Peel, of Decorah; Jude Michael Keppler, of Strawberry Point; Dana Jeffrey Bertsch, of Cedar Rapids; Matthew John Marks, of St. Lucas; Joshua Michael Edgar, of Waterloo; Carie Ann Scott, of Davenport; Ebony Ashley Brown, of Rockford, Ill.; Clare Marie Bacon, of Monona; James Eugene Rose, of Arlington; Alex Arturo Garcia, of Postville; Heather Nicole Weidman, of Waterloo; Lu Anne Moody, of Cedar Rapids; Bryleigh Elizabeth Rouse, of Maynard; Mike Weston Ceneus, of Cedar Rapids; Danielle Lynn Conard, of Winterset; Ethan Reese Rodgers, of Minnesota City, Minnesota; Jordan Michael Mcqueen, of Oelwein; David Michael Hoskins, of Urbana; and Joan Alicia Walton, of Coralville.
OTHER CONVICTIONS — Ethan Wade Dowd, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Cole Lea Mccrea, of West Union (permitting unauthorized person to drive); Austin Steven Oelke, of Monona (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Lindsey Roben Lyon, of West Union (operating non-registered vehicle); Robert Dean Doubek, of Coralville (failure to provide proof of financial liability and operating non-registered vehicle); Courtney Anne Thompson, of Oelwein (registration violation,); and Justin Troy Steinbronn, of Fayette (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way).
CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Mickie Linn Ellis, of Clermont, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense (Class D felony) and was placed on five years of supervised probation on pair of suspended concurrent prison sentences of up to five years. Fines and surcharges that totaled more than $2,000 were also suspended. Ellis was ordered to reside at the West Union Residential Facility for up to one year or until maximum benefits are achieved. Six other charges were dismissed.
Felony case filing
Jeffrey John Becker, 42, of West Union, is charged with domestic abuse assault-third or subsequent offense (Class D felony). The was arrested at the Oelwein Camp Ground after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.