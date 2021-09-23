CIVIL
New filings
Randy and Sherrie Routt, of Oelwein v. Darin Christensen, of Oelwein, dba Christiansen Construction. Petition filed Sept. 17. The plaintiffs allege breach of contract, fraudulent misrepresentation, and breach of implied warranty, claiming that the company was hired to reroof their home and replace skylights for $4,368.61, but did a poor job. The roof and skylights leaked and caused structural damage to the home, the lawsuit claims. The plaintiffs are seeking a judgment equal to the value of the contract plus damages, attorneys’ fees and further relief the court deems appropriate.
Discover Bank v. Amber L. Kleinlein. Petition filed Sept. 20 seeking a monetary judgment for $17,884.09 plus interest, court costs and further relief the court deems appropriate.
SMALL CLAIMS
Results
Gasser Hardware, of Lancaster, Wisconsin v. Douglas Martin, of Fayette. Petition seeking money judgment of $300 dismissed without prejudice on Sept. 20.
Citibank, NA, of Des Moines v. Craig A. Bennett, of Elgin. Default judgment filed Sept. 17 for the plaintiff for $3,865.44 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. of West Des Moines v. Corey Michael Streif, of Clermont. Default judgment for plaintiff filed Sept. 17 for $1,124.33 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minnesota v. Frank Junior Harry III, of Oelwein. Default judgment for plaintiff filed Sept. 17 for $858.51 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Of Franciscan Sisters, of Oelwein v. Darleen Louise Espe and Richard Lawrence Espe Jr., of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Sept. 17
Hauge Associates, Inc. of Sioux Falls, South Dakota v. Tiffany Ungerer, of West Union. Judgment for the plaintiff filed Sept. 20 for $544.96 plus interest and court costs.
New filings
Midland Credit Management, Inc. of West Des Moines v. Tyler Anthony Olson, of Elgin. Petition filed Sept. 17 seeking a money judgment of $3,861.78 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. of West Des Moines v. Darin Allan Christensen, of Oelwein. Petition filed Sept. 20 seeking a money judgment of $1,923.65 plus interest and court costs.