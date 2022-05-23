Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CRIMINAL

Felony case results

Jeffery Richard Woods, 57, of West Union, pleaded guilty to third-offense possession of marijuana (Class D felony) and was placed on two to five years of formal probation on a suspended sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $1,025 plus surcharge

Darrick Shawn Eubanks II, 28 of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault by impeding air flow/circulation of blood causing bodily injury and was placed on two to five years of formal probation, including up to one year at a residential facility. He received a deferred judgment and a civil penalty of $1,025 was suspended.

Felony case filings

Shaun Michael McBride, 28, of Hawkeye, is charged with sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense. He is accused of not listing with the sex offender registry a car that he was driving on April 23, when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

Kaylee Jo Harting, 37, of Oelwein, is charged with possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana-third or subsequent offense and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

Thomas Daniel Wilds, 28, of Oelwein, is charged with possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana-third or subsequent offense and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

Ryan Nicholas Gould, 27, of Oelwein, is charged with second-degree theft (Class D felony). As an employee of Dollar Fresh in Oelwein, he is accused of stealing a cumulative total of $2,724 in cash from the self-checkout machines. Oelwein police say he admitted the crime to an officer.

Edgar Joel Torres Santiago, 26, of Oelwein, is charged with two counts of drug distribution to a person under 18 (Class B felony) and gathering where marijuana is used (serious misdemeanor).

