SPEEDING — Leonel Perez Varona, of Ossian; Kristen Diane Fravel, of Waukon; Melissa Vera Hoehn, of Waterloo; Cesar Adolfo Gomez Salazar, of Waterloo; Austin James Calonder, of Hampton, Georgia; Julie Ann Bradshaw, of Des Moines; Patrick Wayne Gibson, of Cleveland, Ohio; Ryan Brent Mills, of Ettrick, Wisconsin; David Eugene Hoth, of Postville; Shanell Kay Achenbach, of Center Point; Mildred G Godinez Pecina, of Grand Prairie, Texas; Steven Mark Matteson, of Hazleton; Karen Kaye Rozeboom, of Springdale, Arkansas; Nicholas Scott Scharf, of Marion; Jacob Strand, of Oelwein; Marissa Raechel Bauer, of Zimmerman, Minnesota; Roger Elmer Quandahl, of Waukon; Marnol Maximiliano Mejia Colo, of Postville; and Terry D. Grapes, of Onalaska, Wisconsin.
OTHER — Melissa Vera Hoehn, of Waterloo (operation without registration card or plate); Jason Allen Jarchow, of Dubuque (operation without registration card or plate); Bradley Owen Knudson, of Center Point (operation without registration card or plate); Jared Michael Richardson, of Oelwein (failure to use child restraint device); Tara Ann Bohr, of West Union (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Rodney Duane Hanawalt, of Ionia (operation by unqualified driver); Brian Eugene Ingles, of Elkader (failure to maintain or use safety belts); and Kole Douglas Johnson, of Fayette (failure to maintain or use safety belts).
Keith Joseph Hauber, 43, of Decorah, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief (Class D felony), eluding — speed over 25 mph over limit (aggravated misdemeanor), and driving while license denied or revoked (serious misdemeanor) and was placed on two to five years of probation with up to one year in a residential correctional facility. He received suspended concurrent prison sentences of five years, two years and one year and suspended fines totaling about $2,000. A 1,000 fine was imposed.
Jaron Michael Kirkbride, 31, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to possession of contraband in correctional institution (Class D felony) and received a deferred judgment and two to five years of formal probation. A $1,025 civil penalty was suspended. A serious misdemeanor charge of possession of cannabidiol was dismissed.
David Joseph Hudson, 38, of Oelwein, is charged with possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense (Class D felony) and domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood (aggravated misdemeanor).