SMALL CLAIMS
Case results
Midland Credit Management Inc., of West Des Moines v. Darin Allan Christensen, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Nov. 2 for Midland for $1,923.65 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc., of West Des Moines v. Sara Maria Flores, of Fayette. Default judgment filed Nov. 2 for Midland for $2,180.24 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minnesota v. Ethan Palmer, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Nov. 2 for LVNV for $619.60 plus interest and court costs.
New filings
Bodensteiner Implement Company, of Elkader v. Mike Pelletier, of Westgate. Petition filed Oct. 29 for a money judgment of $4,687.09 plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc., of West Des Moines v. Devin Thomas Smith, of Fayette. Petition filed Oct. 29 for a money judgment of $3,711.29 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc., of West Des Moines v. Paul Kenneth Bollman, of Hawkeye. Petition filed Oct. 29 for a money judgment for $3,481.31 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc., of West Des Moines v. Jamie Jennifer Bodley, of West Union. Petition filed Oct. 29 for a money judgment of $986.60 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc. c/o Abbod Osborne Jacobs PLC, both of West Des Moines v. Christine Kaune, of Fayette. Petition filed Nov. 1 for a money judgment for $1,796.86 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minnesota v. Ryan Irvin Shaffer, of Oelwein. Petition filed Nov. 2 for a monetary judgment of $874.75 plus court costs.
Hance C. Throckmorton, of Oelwein v. Pivot Properties-Joshua Ehn, of Oelwein. Petition filed Nov. 2 for a money judgment of $6,307.94 plus court costs. “Per the seller’s discloser I was lead to believe that remodeling work had been done by a licensed contractor,” Throckmorton says in the petition. “This is the cost incurred to fix deficiencies in plumbing and structural that was performed by an unlicensed person.”
Discover Bank, of Golden Valley, Minnesota v. James Eugene Rose, of Arlington. Petition filed Nov. 2 for a money judgment of $6,086.63 plus interest and court costs.
Dupaco Community Credit Union, of Dubuque v. Derald C. Abbe, of Oelwein. Petition filed Nov. 3 for a money judgment of $4,143.74.