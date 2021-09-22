TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Rachel Marie Curtin, of Lansing; Juanita E Mundy, of Sycamore, Illinois; Amanda L Kappmeyer, of Maynard; Juan Manuel Roman Mendoza, of Postville; Christian Silva, of Postville; Aureliano Martinez Nunez, of Postville; Amber Rose Blake, of Waukee; Robert Ray Welsh, of Cedar Rapids; Jonathan George Erbacher, of Minneapolis; Willard Blaine Del Toro Feria, of Cedar Falls; and Adam G Stauffer, of Madison, Wisconsin.
OTHER — Shannon Arthur Clark, of Oelwein (careless driving); Cole Gaven Cannon, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Darryl Lonnelle Pedro Brown, of Waterloo (no valid drivers license); Craig Stephen Morris, of Sumner (operating non-registered vehicle); Mark David Hamlett, of Aurora (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Christian Silva, of Postville (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Zachary Worthy, of West Union (violation of instruction permit limitation); Frederick Herman Cook, of Hazleton (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Stephanie Marie Hughes, of Monona (failure to use safety belts); and Willard Blaine Del Toro Feria, of Cedar Falls.
CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Christopher Carreon, 24, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-first offense (serious misdemeanor) and was sentenced to 60 days in the Fayette County Jail with credit for time served and fined $1,000 plus a 15% surcharge. A charge of possession of contraband in a correctional facility (Class D felony) and a possession of drug paraphernalia
Kyley Alexander Baethke, 43, of Wadena, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor) and received a deferred judgment with one year of self-probation. Baethke was also ordered to pay a civil penalty of $830 and victim restitution of $133.35. He was originally charged with second-degree theft (Class D felony).
Felony filings
Anthony Michael Euvino, 40, of Waterloo, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief and going armed with intent. Bail was set at $10,000 cash or surety. He is accused of using his 2004 Monte Carlo to ram a woman’s 2008 Dodge Charger multiple times in the 400 block of 13th Avenue Northwest in Oelwein on July 17, according to the criminal complaint, which also noted he left a headlight at the scene. The Charger was deemed a total loss.