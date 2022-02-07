CRIMINAL
Felony results
Joel Donava Dubon, 32, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession of a controlled substances and was placed on one to two years of probation on a suspended prison sentence of up to two years and a suspended $855 fine and surcharge. Three other counts were dismissed.
Daryl Milton Jones, 54, of Hawkeye, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of trespassing (simple misdemeanor) and fined $105 plus a surcharge. The felony charge of third-degree burglary was amended.
David L Porter, 48, of Waterloo pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to register as a sex offender and was placed on supervised probation for one to two years on a suspended prison sentence of up to two years. He was fined $855 plus a surcharge.