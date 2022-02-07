Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CRIMINAL

Felony results

Joel Donava Dubon, 32, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession of a controlled substances and was placed on one to two years of probation on a suspended prison sentence of up to two years and a suspended $855 fine and surcharge. Three other counts were dismissed.

Daryl Milton Jones, 54, of Hawkeye, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of trespassing (simple misdemeanor) and fined $105 plus a surcharge. The felony charge of third-degree burglary was amended.

David L Porter, 48, of Waterloo pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to register as a sex offender and was placed on supervised probation for one to two years on a suspended prison sentence of up to two years. He was fined $855 plus a surcharge.

Tags

Trending Food Videos