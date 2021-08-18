SMALL CLAIMS
Results
Joel Van Nevele, of Oelwein v. Kris A Decklever, of Maxwell. Judgment filed July 29 for the plaintiff for $1,210.17 plus interest and court costs.
Emma Fellowes, of Fayette, and Natalie Kristine Rudrud, of Oak Grov, Minnesota v. Robert Valladares, of Moline, Illinois. Judgement filed Aug. 2 for the plaintiffs for $450 plus interest and court costs. The judgement was stayed on Aug. 13 as its being appealed.
Robert Lee McClaren, of Oelwein v. Patrick Gordon Schanbeck, of Hazleton. Judgement filed Aug. 2 for the plaintiff for possession of a 1980 Gehl 4300 skid loader valued at $3,500.
Citibank, NA, of Des Moines v. Aubrey Saunders, of Oelwein. Judgement filed for the plaintiff for $6,198.80 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Of Franciscan Sisters v. Monica M. Millard, of Oelwein. Default judgement filed Aug. 3 for the plaintiff for $3,266.84 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, of West Des Moines v. Tyler Anthony Baderschneider, of West Union. Judgment filed July 30 for the plaintiff for $1,023.27 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, of West Des Moines v. Nicole Alissa Kleppe, of Waucoma. Default judgment filed Aug. 11 for the plaintiff for $1,251.74 plus interest and court costs.
Capital One Bank Na v. Ashley Marie Rubino, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgement was dismissed with prejudice on July 30.
Onemain Financial Group v. Kane Scott Magnuson, of Fayette. Default judgment filed Aug. 11 for the plaintiff for $5,003.19 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minnesota v. Cynthia Marie Westemeier, of Oelwein. Judgement filed Aug. 5 for the plaintiff for $1,007.98 plus interest and court costs.
Viafield, of Charles City v. Corey Michael Streif, of Clermont. Petition for a money judgement dismissed witthout prejudice Aug. 9
Midland Credit Management, of West Des Moines v. David W Teepe, of Hawkeye. Judgement filed Aug. 11 for the plaintiff for $1,152.36 plus interest and court costs.
Five Star Coop v. Richard Allen Dean, of Hawkeye. Petition for a money judgement dismissed without prejudice on Aug. 10.