WEST UNION — Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz reported on five-years of road work plans with the Board of Supervisors on Monday.
“This will be our most ambitious year ever. We’ll be paving 29 miles of road,” Fantz said.
This will include the following:
• A portion of County Road V62 from Sumner to just west of Fairbank.
• County Road W14 from Highway 3 to Highway 93.
• Nature Road from Highway 150 to W14.
In 2023 there are plans for paving 14 miles of road including:
• C14 from Highway 150 to W25; then W25 from C14 to Highway 93.
• A mile of 210th Street from Highway 15 to Highway 56.
• The Echo Valley road from West Union to the Echo Valley Park.
• Volga River Recreational Area from the west entrance to the east entrance.
In 2024 plans are to pave:
• Apple Road from Clermont to A Avenue.
• Great River Road shoulder widening from 257th Street to Highway 18.
Plans for 2025:
• W25 from Highway 93 to Maynard.
Plans for 2026:
• Juniper Road from 240th Street to the county border.
Bridges set for replacement include:
• 2022 — Acorn Road, H Avenue.
• 2023 — Y Avenue, 240th Street, 190th Street, Maple Road.
• 2024 — 300th Street truss, Eagle Road truss.
• 2027 – Maynard Bridge, 175th Street/or close.