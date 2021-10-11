Cody Emery of Waverly joins Fayette County Iowa State University Extension as youth outreach educator, the agency said. He will focus on providing educational experiences for in-school and after-school programming during the school year, providing summer camps and assisting with the county fair during the summer.
Emery has worked in ISU Extension for the past three years as the Bremer County youth coordinator and is excited to start his new position working with both counties.
Emery will work with the county youth coordinators from both Fayette and Bremer counties to augment programming, says Fayette County youth coordinator Michele Kelly. He will be traveling to public schools in both counties, and offering Fayette County summer camps as well as working on the fair.
Emery has a passion for 4-H. Growing up in the Ottumwa, Iowa, area, he was a 12-year member in Wapello County where he served as president of his 4-H club and vice president for the Wapello County 4-H Council for two years. As a 4-H member, Cody showed cattle, goats, sheep, rabbits, chickens and many static exhibit projects.
He received his bachelor’s degree from University of Northern Iowa in studio arts in 2016 and enjoys using his creativity to help make “boring” experiences fun for kids while teaching about art elements and principles.
Emery lives in Waverly with his partner and their four dogs. Reach Emery at the Fayette County Extension office at 563-425-3331 or cbemery@iastate.edu.