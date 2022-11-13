Tuesday, Nov. 15
Tuesday, Nov. 15
9 a.m. Fumigation CIC training, Extension Office, Fayette
6:30 p.m. Arlington Ignitors 4-H meeting
7:30 p.m. Fayette County Extension Council meeting, Extension Office, Fayette
Wednesday, Nov. 16
9 a.m. Commercial Ag Weed, Insect and Plant Disease Pest Control CIC Training, Extension Office, Fayette
6 p.m. Master Gardener Floral Arranging workshop, Fayette Community Library
Thursday, Nov. 17
9 a.m. Forest, Aquatic, and ROW CIC training, Extension Ofice, Fayette
Sunday, Nov. 20
6:30 p.m. Growing Greener 4-H meeting
Tuesday, Nov. 22
9 a.m.-3 p.m. IDALS Pesticide Applicator Testing, – online preregistration required
Thursday, Nov 24, Friday, Nov. 25
Fayette County Extension Office closed
