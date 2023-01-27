Monday, Jan. 30
7 p.m. Volunteer Leader Training, Fayette County Extension Office
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly cloudy and windy this evening then snow showers around after midnight. Low 11F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..
Partly cloudy and windy this evening then snow showers around after midnight. Low 11F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 3:07 pm
Monday, Jan. 30
7 p.m. Volunteer Leader Training, Fayette County Extension Office
Sunday, Feb. 5
1 p.m. Harlan NRG 4-H meeting
1 p.m. Scott Hot Shots 4-H meeting
2 p.m. Harlan Fremont 4-H meeting
4 p.m. Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters 4-H meeting
5 p.m. Dynamite Clovers meeting
6 p.m. Windsor Sparkplugs 4-H meeting
Monday, Feb. 6
9 a.m. Dry Manure Applicator Certification, Fayette Co. Extension Office
Wednesday, Feb. 8
9 a.m. Commercial Ag Weed, Insect and Plant Disease Pest Control Certification, Extension Office
Thursday, Feb. 9
7:30 p.m. 4-H Youth Development Committee meeting, Extension Office
Saturday, Feb. 11
9:30 a.m. Muffins & Milk with Michele, Fayette Extension Office
Sunday, Feb. 12
1 p.m. Fayette Firecrackers and Clovers 4-H meeting
TBD Eldorado Eagles 4-H meeting
6 p.m. Eden Outer Limits 4-H meeting
6 p.m. Banks Go Getters 4-H meeting
Monday, Feb. 13
1:30 p.m. Private Pesticide Applicator Certification, Fayette Extension Office
6:30 p.m. Private Pesticide Applicator Certification, Fayette Extension Office
Thursday, Feb. 16
Commercial Applicator Seed Treatment Certification, Fayette Extension Office
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy and windy this evening then snow showers around after midnight. Low 11F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Partly cloudy and windy this evening then snow showers around after midnight. Low 11F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Cloudy with snow. High 14F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.