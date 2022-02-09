WEST UNION — Iowa native Maddie Poppe, an American Idol winner, will join the lineup of grandstand entertainment at the Fayette County Fair this summer.
She will perform Tuesday night, July 19, to kick off the Fair. Admission will be $5. Gates for the show will open at 6 p.m. with the concert to begin at 7:30 p.m.
The fire truck parade of lights will follow the show, along with fireworks at dusk. There will be no presale for tickets, as they will be sold at the gate only.
The Fayette County Fair Board is currently working on an affordable meal to provide at the concert, with the idea of making the show a family friendly and affordable night of entertainment.
Full concessions will also be available throughout the night.
Poppe, 24, is from Clarksville and debuted on the national music scene when she appeared on and won Season 16 of “American Idol.” She fell in love with music at a young age, learn= ing to play guitar, ukulele and piano.
In 2016, she released her debut album, “Songs From the Basement,” which she wrote, produced, and recorded alongside her father, Trent.
After years of performing locally in Iowa, Poppe decided to audition for “American Idol” — a decision she calls her “saving grace.” Ultimately, Maddie stole America’s heart and was crowned the winner, giving the audience an emotional, overjoyed, and tear-stained performance of her single, “Going Going Gone.”
Maddie’s sophomore album, “Whirlwind,” reached No. 2 on the iTunes Pop charts and her hit single, “Made You Mine,” earned No. 19 on the Hot AC Radio charts. Her sentimental ballad, “Not losing You,” also swept radio charts, reaching No. 17.
Bringing Poppe to town began with a fundraising campaign.
“I was talking to Justin (Steinlage) and said, ‘How come you don’t get Maddie Poppe to come play at the fair?,’” said Brenda Hildenrand of Fayette. “He said, ‘Let’s go for it!’ And the rest was history!”
Hildebrand, along with good friend Connie Cole — also of Fayette — were two of the biggest influences in bringing Poppe to Fayette County. The two raised the necessary money to book Poppe for a Grandstand performance, something that the two say the community was very receptive to.
“We made a lot of phone calls and visited a lot of people and businesses in person,” said Cole. “Everyone was very excited about it. How could you not be for a small town girl from Iowa who made it big? She’s an inspiration to many.”
The main goal of Hildebrand and Cole all along has been to keep the concert a family event.
“We wanted to keep it an affordable and fun night for the whole family,” said Hildebrand. “It’s a great feeling to be a part of the fair and to help it continue to grow. The Fair Board has done an excellent job of stepping it up every single year and Connie and I are happy to be just a small part of it!”
The Fair’s grandstand concerts will be capped by Big & Rich featuring Cowboy Troy at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, July 23, at the Grandstand. Special guest performers will be Locash and Cory Farley.