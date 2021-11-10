Country music superstars Big and Rich will headline the grandstand concert at the 2022 Fayette County Fair, on Saturday, July 23.
The fair will begins Tuesday, July 19.
Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, Nov. 26, and will be available locally at Unionland Feed and Food Market in West Union and online at Midwestix. VIP tickets will be $125, trackside tickets will be $80, and grandstand options will be $40.
“We are really excited about this year’s concert!” said Shawn Alber, Fayette County Fair Board member. “I think we have a solid lineup that will offer a full, action-packed night of music from each act. You will definitely be getting your money’s worth!”
Big and Rich is described as America’s Technicolor cowboys who believe great music has no boundaries. Big Kenny and John Rich are musicians, songwriters, producers and entertainers. Some of their hits include “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy,” “8th of November” and “Lost in this Moment.”
Their performance will also feature Cowboy Troy and LOCASH.
The opening act at the concert will be Decorah native Cory Farley, a country music singer/ songwriter from Nashville, Tenn., where he plays on its Broadway strip several nights a week. Farley has played at multiple Fayette County Fairs.
There will also be off site parking and shuttling services provided for the concert, which will allow for easier access and flow for concertgoers.
More details on the concert and other 2022 Fayette County Fair entertainment will be announced at a later date.
“Fayette County, be ready for the most epic event in Fayette County Fair history!” said Fair Board member Justin Steinlage.