The Fayette County Fair is shifting into ‘Party Mode’ as country music chart-topper Dustin Lynch will highlight the 2023 Fair.
Lynch will headline the Grandstand entertainment on Saturday night, July 22, 2023, with opener Maddie & Tae getting the night started.
“We are very excited about the lineup this summer,” said Shawn Alber, fair board member and concert coordinator. “We have been working hard to keep building the reputation of the Fayette County Fair and the 2023 entertainment will be another big step in doing that. We are very excited about it!”
The 2023 Fair will get underway Tuesday, July 18, with a full lineup of entertainment including races at Fayette County Speedway, school bus races, and a demolition derby. The Tuesday night entertainment will also feature a concert, which will be announced on a later date.
Tickets for Dustin Lynch and Maddie & Tae will be $125 for the VIP section, $70 for trackside, and $40 for the Grandstand. They are set to go on sale on Black Friday (Nov. 25) and will be on sale through the following Monday at a discounted price of $10 off for trackside and Grandstand tickets.
Dustin Lynch
Dustin Lynch has built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music (Billboard), achieving eight No. 1s, four Top 5 albums, nine Gold and Platinum certified singles, and tallying over 3.3 billion global on-demand streams.
Lynch launched the Party Mode Tour this spring with his fifth studio album, “Blue In The Sky,” out now. His prior album, “Tullahoma,” delivered consecutive Platinum chart-toppers “Ridin’ Roads” and “Good Girl,” in addition to Gold top-five hit “Momma’s House.”
Lynch’s resume also includes songs “Thinking ‘Bout You” (featuring MacKenzie Porter) and “Party Mode.”
Since his Platinum breakout “Cowboys and Angels” in 2012, Lynch has headlined packed venues and toured with country music’s biggest names, including Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Brad Paisley.
Likewise, the Tennessee native has earned industry recognition as a Grand Ole Opry member, as well as high-profile nominations for the Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards and CMT Music Awards.
Maddie and Tae
Award-winning duo Maddie and Tae channel their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and “some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row” (Rolling Stone) into their new collection of songs Through The Madness Vol. 2, out now.
Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote each of the project’s tracks, as well as all eight songs on Through The Madness Vol. 1.
The pair drew praise for their Gold-certified “The Way It Feels” album, including the Double Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, “Die From A Broken Heart.” With “Die From A Broken Heart” topping the country airplay charts, Maddie and Tae became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s.
Maddie and Tae first broke out in 2013 with their counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, “Girl In A Country Song,” which rose to the top of the charts and established them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts. They recently took home Group/Duo Video of the Year (“Woman You Got”) at the CMT Music Awards and are nominated an eighth time for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 56th CMA Awards.
They have earned trophies from the Radio Disney Music Awards and CMA Awards, along with multiple ACM, Billboard and CMT Award nominations. Maddie and Tae have received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Tennessean, The Washington Post, Glamour and others.
The celebrated duo has toured with country music’s hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley. They recently headlined the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour in 2022, hitting major markets coast-to-coast. For additional information, visit www.maddieandtae.com.