The Fayette County Fair is shifting into ‘Party Mode’ as country music chart-topper Dustin Lynch will highlight the 2023 Fair.

Lynch will headline the Grandstand entertainment on Saturday night, July 22, 2023, with opener Maddie & Tae getting the night started.

