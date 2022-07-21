The 2022 4-H and FFA Poultry Show was held Wednesday, July 20, at the Fayette County Fair.
DIVISION AWARDS
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 8:06 pm
Grand Champion Poultry Shane Warnke (Fremont Friends)
Reserve Grand Champion — Poultry: Anna Egan
Champion Live Broiler Pen: Shane Warnke (Fremont Friends)
Reserve Champion Live Broiler Pen: Ty VanEngelenburg (Banks Go Getters)
CLASS AWARDS
SHOWMANSHIP
Champion Senior: Aaron Miller (Fayette Firecrackers)
Reserve Champion Senior: Solas Lenth (North Fayette Valley FFA)
Champion Intermediate: Damien Scott (Arlington Ignitors)
Reserve Champion Intermediate: Shane Warnke (Fremont Friends)
Reserve Champion Junior: Ellianna Werner (Fremont Friends)
AMERICAN CLASS BREEDS
Champion: Gabe Holthaus (Fayette Firecrackers),
Reserve Champion: Charolette Vagts (Fayette Firecrackers)
ENGLISH CLASS BREEDS
Champion: Gabe Holthaus (Fayette Firecrackers)
Reserve Champion: Aaron Miller (Fayette Firecrackers)
MEDITERRANEAN CLASS BREEDS
Champion: Emma Koester (Sumner-Fredericksburg FFA)
Reserve Champion: Solas Lenth (North Fayette Valley FFA)
ALL OTHER STANDARD BREEDS
Champion: Aaron Miller (Fayette Firecrackers)
Reserve Champion: Emma Koester (Sumner-Fredericksburg FFA)
FEATHER LEGGED BANTAMS
Champion: Nolan Cushion (Harlan-Fremont)
MARKET DUCKS
Champion: Parker Langreck (Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters)
Reserve Champion: Parker Langreck (Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters)
BREEDER TURKEYS
Champion: Aaron Miller (Fayette Firecrackers)
BREEDER DUCKS
Champion: Aaron Miller (Fayette Firecrackers)
Reserve Champion: Ellianna Werner (Fremont Friends)
CHICK RAISING- ROASTERS
Champion: Shane Warnke (Fremont Friends)
Reserve Champion: Oliver Cushion (Harlan-Fremont)
LAYING FLOCK
Champion: Anna Egan
Reserve Champion: Gabe Holthaus (Fayette Firecrackers)
MISCELLANEOUS BIRDS
Champion: Aaron Miller (Fayette Firecrackers)
Reserve Champion: Alysara Vick (Harlan-Fremont)
