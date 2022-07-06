WEST UNION — After the crowning of Miss Arlington at Arlington Days Saturday morning, there will be about a week until the Fayette County Fair gets underway Tuesday, July 19 with the Fair Queen Contest and over in the grandstand, the Maddie Poppe concert.
On July 19, the opening ceremonies will be part of the Fair Queen Contest and Pie Auction, starting at 6 p.m. in the bandstand.
Grandstand gates also open at 6 p.m. for the evening concert, with “American Idol” Season 16 winner and Clarksville, Iowa, native Maddie Poppe taking the stage at 8 p.m.
Her sophomore album “Whirlwind” reached no. 2 on the iTunes Pop charts and she supported Ingrid Michaelson on tour in fall 2019.
Beau Timmerman will open the Tuesday set at 6:30 p.m. Grandstand seating is gate-only on Tuesday and is $5, first-come, first-served. A long list of sponsors for the show is at https://www.fayettecoiafair.com/maddie-poppe-concert.
The fire truck parade of lights will follow the show, along with fireworks at dusk.
On Wednesday, July 20, Rage Chasis 40 races will be held with 7 p.m. warmup and a 7:30 start in the grandstand. Gates open at 5 p.m. with $15 admission for adults, first-come, first-served. Ages 6-10 admit for $10, while 5 and under can attend free.
On Thursday, July 21, School Bus and Ursa Tuner races will begin at 7 p.m. with 5 p.m. gates in the grandstand. Same pricing as Wednesday.
Friday, July 22 will bring the Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. with 4 p.m. gates. Tickets are $10, kids 5 and under admit free, first-come, first served.
On Saturday, July 23, country music superstars Big and Rich will headline the grandstand concert. Their performance will also feature LOCASH and the Cory Farley Band.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Midwestix lists a 6:30 p.m. start.
Big Kenny and John Rich are musicians, songwriters, producers and entertainers. Some of their hits include “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy,” “8th of November” and “Lost in this Moment.”
The opening act at the concert will be Decorah native Cory Farley, a country music singer-songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee, where he plays on its Broadway strip several nights a week. Farley has played at multiple Fayette County Fairs.
Advance tickets are available locally at Unionland Feed and Food Market in West Union and online at Midwestix. VIP tickets are $125, trackside standing-only tickets (no chairs) will be $80, and grandstand seating options will be $40.
See Big and Rich concert rules at www.fayettecoiafair.com/schedule and click on the online purchase link.