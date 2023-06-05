Today

Partly cloudy. Hazy. High around 85F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 82F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.