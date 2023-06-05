In addition to town candidates having the chance to run for Fayette County Fair Queen, other interested girls will also have the opportunity as at-large candidates.
The crowning will take place Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. with the pie auction to follow. Candidates must also be available for a mandatory informational meeting Wednesday, July 5 at 7 p.m.
“This is a great opportunity for all girls with community and fair involvement to have a chance to compete for the title of fair queen,” said contest coordinator Megan Niewoehner.
• Candidates need to be at least 16 years old and not older than 21 on Aug. 10, 2023, the first day of the Iowa State Fair.
• Candidates need to have never been married nor ever have been nor be currently a professional model.
• Candidates need to live in Fayette County or an adjoining county and have the majority of their activities in Fayette County.
• Candidates need to be active members of at least one service organization in their community such as a church group, Scouts, 4-H, FFA, et cetera. (Eligibility is not limited to 4-H or FFA membership.)
• Candidates cannot have been crowned a County Fair Queen previously. Candidates who have run for a County Fair Queen Contest and have not been crowned Queen are eligible to run again if they choose.
• Candidates need to be available Tuesday, July 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the contest, crowning and pie auction. If they have conflicts that are due to fair involvement, arrangements will be made so they can still participate, but conflicts need to be made known to Megan Niewoehner, Queen Contest coordinator, as soon as possible.
• If crowned the 2023 Fayette Co. Fair Queen or 2023 Fayette Co. Fair Princess, they would need to be available to represent Fayette County at the remainder of the 2023 Fayette Co. Fair from July 18-22, and the Queen would need to be available to represent Fayette County at the Iowa State Fair Queen Contest, Aug. 8-12. The State Fair Contest asks that candidates be fully committed to their contest, and they are not able to honor requests to miss any of the State Fair Queen Contest.
• If crowned the Fayette County Fair Queen or Princess, you will also need to be available to represent Fayette County at various events including community parades, fair fundraisers, other county events and the first two days of the 2024 Fayette County Fair.
Fair Queen Candidates who choose to run at-large will need to pay $85 to be a part of the contest, which covers the $60 entry fee and $25 sash fee to be worn during the contest and kept by the candidate. Sashes will say, “Fayette Co. Fair At-Large Candidate.” Candidates are encouraged to find a sponsor in their community to cover these costs. A candidate’s family could also sponsor her.
Applications can be requested from Fayette County Fair Queen Contest Coordinator, Megan Niewoehner at 563-380-2057 or via email at fayettecoiafairqueen@gmail.com.
If interested, please contact Megan as soon as possible to receive the application information, as applications along with fees and two current wallet-sized photos need to be postmarked no later than June 30, 2023, to be eligible to compete in the 2023 Fayette County Fair Queen Contest.
If you have been crowned a town winner, for example, “Miss Oelwein,” you should receive Fayette County Fair Queen Contest information from your local town coordinator soon. If you haven’t, you can contact Megan for information, as well. Town candidates’ entry fees are $60 as their town usually provides a sash.
Contest timeline: June 30, Applications are due to be postmarked; July 5, Candidate informational meeting, 7 p.m.; July 17, Pie auction local support due; July 18, Fayette County Fair Queen Contest all day, crowning at 6 p.m., then pie auction; July 18 — July 22, 2023 Fayette County Fair.