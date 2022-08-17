WEST UNION. — The numbers are in and the 2022 Fayette County Fair was a fiscal success.
The lineup of grandstand entertainment, minus Saturday night’s (July 23) concert, which is not yet calculated, profited a total of $133,428.67 this year. Here is a breakdown of how each night went.
The opening night of the fair, Tuesday, July 19, featured Iowa native Maddie Poppe in concert. The night profited a total of $6,506.01 with a total income of $25,327.50 and expenses totaling $18,821.49.
On Wednesday night, July 20, the Rage 40 took place at Fayette County Speedway. With the USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, and USRA Hobby Stocks also in action, the Grandstand event netted $11,230. The total came after an overall income of $37,355 and $26,125 in expenses.
The Thursday night, July 21, school bus races proved to be the most profitable for the fair board as the event brought in $56,855.50. After $19,597 worth of expenses, the night profited $37,258.50.
On Friday night, July 22, the demolition derby took in $37,333. With $17,854 worth of expenses, the event grossed $19,479.
The revenue for the Saturday night, July 23, concert with Big & Rich featuring Cowboy Troy, along with openers LOCASH and Cory Farley, is still being calculated by the Fair Board, but officials confirmed that the night was successful and did yield a profit.
Throughout the week, the beer garden generated $25,365.90 worth of income. Aft er $11,675.74 worth of expenses, a profit of $13,690.16 was generated.
The Fayette County Fair Queen Pie Contest also raised $45,265, bringing the grand total (minus the concert) to a profit of $133,428.67.