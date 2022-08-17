Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

bus race winner

Travis Scholbrock (back right) stands in Victory Lane with family and friends after winning the Fayette County Fair school bus race.

 Zakary Kriener | Fayette County Newspapers

WEST UNION. — The numbers are in and the 2022 Fayette County Fair was a fiscal success.

The lineup of grandstand entertainment, minus Saturday night’s (July 23) concert, which is not yet calculated, profited a total of $133,428.67 this year. Here is a breakdown of how each night went.

Tags

Trending Food Videos